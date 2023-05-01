Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Drunk driver in Washington flees the scene after killing 2 pedestrians

WA emergency personnel found the 2 victims dead in a ditch

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A suspected drunken driver struck and killed two pedestrians in a rural area west of Spokane and then fled the scene, Washington state authorities said Sunday.

A 29-year-old female driver was later arrested on two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of hit-and-run.

VEHICLE CRASHES INTO WISCONSIN CELLPHONE STORE, INJURING 5 PEOPLE

Washington Fox News graphic

A 29-year-old female suspect was arrested in Washington for killing two pedestrians while driving intoxicated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deputies responded just before midnight Saturday to a report of a person lying in a ditch along a roadway, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Responding emergency personnel found a woman and man dead in the ditch.

About 40 minutes later, a deputy responded to a call of a pickup truck in a ditch and found the suspect, who appeared intoxicated, the sheriff's office said. The truck's front end was damaged, and its license matched a license plate found at the scene of the fatal hit-and-run.