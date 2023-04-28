Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Vehicle crashes into Wisconsin cellphone store, injuring 5 people

WI police arrested the driver on suspicion of operating while impaired

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A vehicle crashed into a central Wisconsin cellphone store Thursday, injuring five people, including one critically, authorities said.

The vehicle crashed at about 12:30 p.m. into a Verizon store in Fond du Lac, the city's police and fire departments reported.

The vehicle, which was driven by a 20-year-old man, traveled about 100 yards off-road through parts of a terrace and parking lot before jumping a curb and slamming into the store's showroom.

JUDGE DISMISSES FORMER UW-WHITEWATER STUDENT'S TITLE IX SUIT OVER SEXUAL HARASSMENT CLAIMS

Wisconsin Fox News graphic

A vehicle crashed into a Wisconsin Verizon store, injuring five people. The driver was arrested on suspicion of operating while impaired. (Fox News)

A 29-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The vehicle's driver, a 49-year-old woman and two other men, ages 30 and 23, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The driver was arrested on suspicion of operating while impaired causing great bodily harm.