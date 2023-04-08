Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

Drivers seen dumping dogs on remote road in California

Animal control and the Riverside County Sheriff's Office are investigating

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
close
California drivers filmed abandoning dogs on remote road Video

California drivers filmed abandoning dogs on remote road

Drivers dumped unwanted dogs on the side of a remote road in Riverside County, California, in surveillance video from an animal shelter. (KTTV)

A California animal shelter's surveillance video captured people dumping unwanted dogs on the side of a remote road in Riverside County.

Footage from the Sierra Pacific Furbabies property shows the driver of a sedan dumping a Rottweiler on the side of the road. Employees said a puppy was found in the yard outside the shelter crying just a week prior.

"Over the years people have been dumping dogs out here for a long time. And there's really no need to do that," Sierra Pacific Furbabies' David Loop told Fox 11.

WOMAN SAVES THREE LAMBS MEANT FOR THE ‘DINNER TABLE’ IN HEROIC STORY

A California animal shelter's surveillance video captured people dumping unwanted dogs on the side of a remote road in Riverside County.

A California animal shelter's surveillance video captured people dumping unwanted dogs on the side of a remote road in Riverside County. (Google Maps)

Loop and his family estimate there have been about 20 instances in the 10 years they have operated the shelter where people have dumped off animals on the side of the ride.

"Honestly it's really sad," Ashley Loop told Fox 11. "The animals don't know obviously what's going on, and they've had their owners for so long. Everybody's really lucky to have him because he takes care of the animals."

‘LONELY’ DAD, 86, GOES VIRAL ON TIKTOK AFTER HIS DAUGHTER GIFTS HIM A POMERANIAN PUP

Footage from the Sierra Pacific Furbabies property shows the driver of a sedan dumping a Rottweiler on the side of the road. 

Footage from the Sierra Pacific Furbabies property shows the driver of a sedan dumping a Rottweiler on the side of the road. 

The Loops said people should contact an animal shelter if they would like to surrender their pet.

Animal control and the Riverside County Sheriff's Office are investigating the two recent incidents.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We are working with the property owner on two separate incidents," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "We have the license plates but don't want to compromise the investigation at this point by releasing any information."