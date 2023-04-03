Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published

Woman saves three lambs meant for the ‘dinner table’ in heroic story

River, Ruby and Frankie now have a new home in England, thanks to a woman's kindness

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
Three lambs are rescued from the dinner plate Video

Three lambs are rescued from the dinner plate

A farm shop manager, Kay Dawson, 59, heard that three lambs were in trouble — and offered to adopt them as pets. She has now taken in River, Ruby and Frankie, and keeps them at the Farm Shop in Snitterfield, near Stratford-upon-Avon, Warks.

A woman rescued three lambs that were at risk of dying. 

Kay Dawson is a 59-year-old farm shop manager near Stratford-upon-Avon, England, who decided to adopt three lambs as pets of her own, as SWNS reported. 

The lambs, named River, Ruby and Frankie, are just four weeks old and today have a place to call home. 

The pack of three came to Dawson from a local farmer who said the lambs' mother couldn’t feed them adequately, SWNS noted.

Dawson told SWNS that the local farmer was struggling to keep up with their food needs. 

Dawson recently adopted three lambs from a local farmer who could no longer care for the baby lambs. 

Dawson recently adopted three lambs from a local farmer who could no longer care for the baby lambs.  (SWNS)

"They needed bottle feeding and his daughter was struggling, so we took them on," she explained. 

Dawson said that, although she does not rescue animals, they have also taken in two twin cows who were at risk of slaughtering. 

Dawson said she doesn't normally take in rescue animals — but this situation was different. 

Dawson said she doesn't normally take in rescue animals — but this situation was different.  (SWNS)

"We keep all of these animals, and children can come and see them," she said. 

"They are the shop’s pets."

Dawson said the three lambs, two with black fur and one with white, are fed powdered milk and warm water, as SWNS reported. 

The farm shop manager said this gives them strength to build stronger bones, similar to humans. 

The lambs are fed powdered milk and warm water to help them grow stronger. 

The lambs are fed powdered milk and warm water to help them grow stronger.  (SWNS)

"It’s horrible to say, but they would’ve probably ended up on a plate," she said. 

Since taking the lambs in, Dawson said it’s been a very positive experience. 

"It’s lovely to get people like young children to feed them when they visit us."

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 