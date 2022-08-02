Drive-by shooting in Detroit hits 2-year-old girl

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 2-year-old girl is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting in Detroit on Tuesday.

Police say the child, who has not been identified, was in a vehicle with three adults when a silver Jeep pulled forward and its occupants opened fire. The girl was struck under her arm, according to WXYZ Detroit.

It is unclear whether the adults with the young girl were the targets of the shooting.

Another bystander, a 55-year-old man, was also struck after he turned away from working on his vehicle to investigate the noise.

Both the girl and man are in "temporary serious condition," according to WXYZ.

The incident comes roughly two weeks after a Michigan man was charged with the brutal murder of another 2-year-old girl.

Aaron Joseph Trout, 31, was arrested on July 22 after allegedly dropping off a woman and the young girl at a hospital. The girl, who was not his daughter, had already sustained fatal injuries days before being dropped off, police say.

Trout is scheduled to next appear in court on Wednesday.