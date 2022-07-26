Michigan teen Jacob Hills found dead in Detroit basement after party after dad gets anonymous call

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jacob Hills, a recent high school graduate of Grand Blanc, Michigan, and soon-to-be National Guard enlistee was found dead Monday in Detroit after his father received an anonymous call, according to police.

Hills' family reported him missing on Sunday evening, hours before the teenager was found shot multiple times in the basement of a Detroit-area apartment building on Monday morning, Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said during a Monday press conference recorded by FOX 2 Detroit. Hills had been at the apartment building for a party.

"Without hindering the investigation, we know that the victim was interested in purchasing a firearm. Whether that was in the area he lived or in this area — don't want to get into that level of detail at this time," he said. "I know for certain he was here for a party. What occurred from that point until where we are now, these are the answers we need to get for the family."

Hills had spent Saturday with his family on a boat and had informed them that he was going to a party in Detroit that night.

When they hadn't heard from him by Sunday, Hills' family tracked the 18-year-old's phone location on Sunday and found his vehicle and phone in Dearborn Heights, according to McGinnis.

Later on Sunday evening, the teenager's father reportedly received an anonymous phone call informing him that his son was in the basement of an apartment building on Warren Avenue in Detroit, the police commander said in the press conference recorded by FOX 2.

Authorities arrived at the location shortly after the phone call and located Hills' body.

"His life was cut short, and our detectives are working diligently to identify the offender in this case and bring justice to the family," the police chief said, adding that Hills had been with his friends at the party before he was found dead.

Sadie Hills, Jacob's mother, told WXYZ that authorities discovered her son "in a pool of blood."

Hills also said Jacob had a rifle he had recently purchased in Grand Blanc "in his car when he went down" to Detroit on Saturday, where she believes her son was "lured" because of his new gun and graduation money.

"They stole his shoes off of his feet," she told the outlet.

Initial reports speculated that Hills may have been in possession of an AR-15 that went missing at the time he was shot, but Detroit police confirmed to Fox News Digital that there is no missing firearm as of Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Detroit Police Homicide at 313-596-2260.