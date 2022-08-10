Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Dramatic video shows Texas woman being rescued before car plunges into sinkhole

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
Woman rescued from car moments before it's swallowed by a sinkhole Video

A woman was rescued through the rear windshield of her sinking car just moments before it was submerged in water in El Paso, TX. (Credit: El Paso Fire Department via TMX)

A dramatic video captured in Texas shows firefighters and Good Samaritans rescuing a woman from a car before it became submerged in a sinkhole. 

The incident happened Tuesday in El Paso, leaving the woman with only minor injuries. 

Video taken of the scene shows a group of men trying to prevent the car from sinking further into the water as others pull the woman out through the vehicle’s rear windshield. 

A woman is seen being pulled out of a car that became trapped in a sinkhole Tuesday, Aug. 9, in El Paso, Texas.

"Special thank you to the good Samaritans that assisted the crews in this rescue," the El Paso Fire Department said. 

Firefighters and local residents in El Paso are seen tending to the stricken passenger.

Footage later shows the car spinning around as it plunges into the depths. 

Later in the footage, the car is seen almost completely submerged in the sinkhole in El Paso, Texas.

At one point, only the rear of the car and its taillights are visible. 

As of Wednesday, the intersection where the sinkhole opened up remains closed. 