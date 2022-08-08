Expand / Collapse search
Good Samaritan shot while intervening in NYC smoke shop robbery: report

A 29-year-old man was shot in a foot while attempting to thwart Manhattan robbers

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
A Good Samaritan was shot while attempting to thwart an early morning robbery at a New York City smoke shop where his friend was working behind the counter, according to a report. 

The 29-year-old man was inside Lincoln Convenience on Broadway near West 71st at approximately 4:20 a.m. Monday keeping his friend company during the early morning hours of his shift. 

The New York Post reported that the smoke shop had recently been robbed, so the man was hanging out to ease his friend’s worries. 

Another robbery unfolded while he was there, when four suspects burst in demanding cash. 

A New York Police Department (NYPD) vehicle arrives at a crime scene. 

A New York Police Department (NYPD) vehicle arrives at a crime scene.  (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

At least one of the four suspects who showed up early Monday was armed, police said. The 29-year-old Good Samaritan attempted to intervene, but one of the suspects shot him in a foot. 

The suspects fled the scene with an unspecified amount of cash and CBD oils, police said. 

