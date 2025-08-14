Expand / Collapse search
Nevada

Dramatic video shows Nevada casino gunman immediately opening fire on responding officers

Police say suspect Dakota Hawver killed two people at Grand Sierra Resort valet before confronting officers

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING: Nevada suspect opens fire on police near casino Video

GRAPHIC VIDEO WARNING: Nevada suspect opens fire on police near casino

The Reno Police Department in Nevada released bodycam footage Wednesday of a shooting that killed three near a casino on July 28, 2025.

Nevada police released bodycam footage Wednesday of a July 28 shootout with a lone suspect in Reno.

Police say the footage shows the suspect, 26-year-old Dakota Hawver, opening fire on Reno Police Department officers as soon as they arrived. Hawver, who died after an exchange of gunfire with police, had opened fire on a crowd at the valet outside the Grand Sierra Resort casino, killing three people.

Hawver fled before running into a resort security guard, opening fire and fleeing once again. The bodycam footage from Reno police shows officers encountering him shortly afterward.

Dash camera footage from multiple vehicles shows Hawver pointing his gun at police and opening fire even as officers commanded him to drop the weapon.

Reno police incident

Officers with the Reno Police Department engage with an armed suspect. (Reno Police Department)

Multiple police officers then opened fire, and Hawver retreated behind a nearby semitruck. Officers continued to fire until it became clear Hawver was struck, at which point multiple officers stopped firing.

Body camera footage of an officer with a long gun shows police approaching Hawver as he lay behind the semitruck with blood splattered on the ground.

Police apprehended Hawver and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries days later.

police approach gunman

Reno Police Department officers approach an armed gunman. (Reno Police Department)

The three people killed when Hawver opened fire at the valet were identified as Justin Aguila and Andrew Canepa, both 33 years old and from Southern California, and a Nevada man, Angel Martinez, 66.

Police say they have found no connection between Hawver and the victims. Police have also not determined a motive or a link between Hawver and the casino.

police at shooting

Police respond to a shooting outside the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev., July 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Andy Barron)

The Grand Sierra claims to have the biggest casino floor in northern Nevada and sits just a few blocks from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. It's also one of the tallest buildings in the city, with nearly 2,000 hotel rooms.

"We are heartbroken by the senseless violence that occurred in our parking area earlier today," the casino said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected by this tragic incident."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

