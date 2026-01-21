Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Texas

Jealous Texas woman allegedly launches 25-pound gym weight at romantic rival in fitness center

Aralyn Martinez was charged with aggravated assault after confrontation at 24 Hour Fitness outside Houston

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A jealous woman was arrested after she allegedly launched a 25-pound weight at a romantic rival’s head, according to police.

Aralyn Martinez, 24, allegedly recognized "the complainant as someone her partner was involved with" at a 24 Hour Fitness outside Spring, Texas, Jan. 7 and "threw a weighted plate toward the complainant’s head, attempting to cause injury," according to a release from the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office.

"B----, I’m going to drop this 25-pound weight plate on you," she yelled, according to charging documents obtained by KHOU 11.

Aralyn Martinez in a split photo

Aralyn Martinez, 24, is accused of throwing a weight plate at her partner's alleged lover at 24 Hour Fitness in Spring, Texas, Jan. 7. (Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Facebook)

TEXAS MOM ON '40 UNDER 40' LIST ARRESTED FOR LEAVING BABY ON FLORIDA BEACH

Cellphone video reviewed by deputies reportedly shows Martinez threatening to drop the weight on the woman before throwing it toward her head. The woman was able to move out of the way just in time, avoiding serious injury, the outlet reported.

"Not very often with weights and not very often at a gym," Precinct 4 Capt. Juan Flores told the local outlet. "We do know a 25-pound weight, or any weight, can be a deadly weapon depending on where you hit the person."

Flores said people nearby intervened and were able to calm the situation before it escalated further.

Aralyn Martinez pictured at her arrest

Aralyn Martinez, 24, allegedly threw a weighted plate at "someone her partner was involved with" while at a 24 Hour Fitness in Spring, Texas, according to a press release from the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office. (Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Facebook)

TEXAS TEENS ARRESTED IN KILLING OF MARINE VETERAN WORKING AS RIDESHARE DRIVER

Martinez left the gym shortly after the confrontation but was later arrested.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

She was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with aggravated assault. Her bond was set at $1,000.

Aralyn Martinez in her booking phot

Aralyn Martinez was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony. (Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Facebook)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Her arraignment was scheduled for Thursday. Fox News Digital reached out to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office for comment. 

"Facts giving rise to probable cause suggest that alcohol was a factor in this offense," the judge overseeing the case wrote in an order setting bond conditions, according to Law & Crime.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
Close modal

Continue