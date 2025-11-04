Expand / Collapse search
Dramatic video shows 'catastrophic' UPS plane disaster that left at least 3 dead, 11 injured

UPS Flight 2976 bound for Honolulu crashed, killing at least 3 people and injuring 11 others

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Catastrophic UPS plane crash in Louisville caught on camera Video

Catastrophic UPS plane crash in Louisville caught on camera

Dramatic video shows the moment a UPS plane bursts into a massive fireball as it was taking off from Louisville airport in Kentucky. (Credit: AP)

Dramatic video shows the terrifying moment a UPS plane loaded with fuel crashed at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport Tuesday, producing a massive and deadly fireball.

The video, taken from inside a vehicle on a nearby road, shows a huge plume of black and gray smoke towering into the sky, visible for miles.

The driver in the vehicle where the footage was filmed can be heard shouting in shock as flames billow and consume what remains of the aircraft on the runway and with another plane visible in front.

Flames rise from the site of a UPS cargo plane crash.

Dramatic video shows the moment a UPS plane erupted in flames as it was taking off from the Louisville airport in Kentucky. (AP)

The fireball expands rapidly, rippling through the air as emergency sirens wail faintly in the distance.

Louisville plane crash.

Fire and smoke mark where a UPS cargo plane crashed near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport Nov. 4, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. The fully fueled plane crashed shortly after takeoff. (Stephen Cohen/Getty Images)

Debris appears scattered across the tarmac as emergency crews rush toward the wreckage

The person filming also shouts in terror as the video captures the scale of the disaster before news of the crash sent shock through the community.

According to the FAA, the plane crashed around 5:15 p.m. during takeoff, bound for Honolulu.

The crash killed at least three people and injured at least 11 others.

A fireball erupts near airport property.

Black smoke and flames billow from the site of the UPS plane crash disaster in Louisville, Ky. (Jon Cherry/AP Photo)

"UPS Flight 2976, carrying three crew members, crashed at about 5:14 p.m. ET onto the roof of the Kentucky Petroleum Recycling building after departing from SDF," Gov. Andy Beshear said during a news conference Tuesday evening.

"At least two employees at nearby business Grade A Auto Parts are unaccounted for," Beshear added, calling the incident "catastrophic."

Both the FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the accident.

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for nearby neighborhoods due to the heavy smoke and debris.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville Fire Department for comment.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
