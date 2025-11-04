Dramatic video shows 'catastrophic' UPS plane disaster that left at least 3 dead, 11 injured

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dramatic video shows the terrifying moment a UPS plane loaded with fuel crashed at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport Tuesday, producing a massive and deadly fireball.

The video, taken from inside a vehicle on a nearby road, shows a huge plume of black and gray smoke towering into the sky, visible for miles.

The driver in the vehicle where the footage was filmed can be heard shouting in shock as flames billow and consume what remains of the aircraft on the runway and with another plane visible in front.

The fireball expands rapidly, rippling through the air as emergency sirens wail faintly in the distance.

Debris appears scattered across the tarmac as emergency crews rush toward the wreckage.

The person filming also shouts in terror as the video captures the scale of the disaster before news of the crash sent shock through the community.

According to the FAA, the plane crashed around 5:15 p.m. during takeoff, bound for Honolulu.

The crash killed at least three people and injured at least 11 others.

"UPS Flight 2976, carrying three crew members, crashed at about 5:14 p.m. ET onto the roof of the Kentucky Petroleum Recycling building after departing from SDF," Gov. Andy Beshear said during a news conference Tuesday evening.

"At least two employees at nearby business Grade A Auto Parts are unaccounted for," Beshear added, calling the incident "catastrophic."

Both the FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the accident.

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for nearby neighborhoods due to the heavy smoke and debris.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Louisville Metro Police Department and Louisville Fire Department for comment.