FedEx plane catches fire midair before making emergency landing

A FedEx cargo plane made an emergency landing at Newark Airport in New Jersey Saturday morning after a bird strike caused one of its engines to catch fire, an airport official told Fox News Digital.

Dramatic video shows the plane banking right when it lets off a large plume of smoke as fire appears from its right engine.

Eyewitnesses said that they heard a loud explosion too, while another can be heard in one video frantically yelling, "Oh my God, oh my God."

In another video, the FedEx cargo plane can be seen landing safely while its engine is still in flames.

There were no reported injuries and the plane touched down at 8:07 a.m., the official said. It is unclear how many people were on board at the time. Air traffic was briefly halted as a precaution at the airport, but operations have since resumed, the official said.

FedEx, in a statement to Fox News Digital, said the flight was on its way to Indianapolis when the strike occurred.

"FedEx Flight 3609 from Newark to Indianapolis experienced a bird strike during takeoff," the statement reads. "Our crew declared an emergency and returned safely to Newark. We are thankful for the quick actions of our crew and first responders."

Fox News Digital has also reached out to the FAA for comment.

Fox News’ Emmett Jones contributed to this report.