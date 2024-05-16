Expand / Collapse search
US protests

Dozens arrested at UC Irvine after anti-Israel agitators swarm buildings

UC Irvine erupted into chaos Wednesday after several hundred protesters entered the Physical Sciences Lecture Hall

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
The Foreign Desk editor-in-chief Lisa Daftari and Bulletproof Israel's Remi Franklin join 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss police arresting anti-Israel protesters at the University of California, Irvine.

At least 50 people were arrested after hundreds of anti-Israel protesters swarmed the campus of UC Irvine in California and set up barricades, the university confirmed Thursday. 

The university said that 50 individuals who were on campus and disrupting university operations in violation of university policy and state laws were arrested for failure to disperse and trespassing. 

CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY-LINKED NETWORK BEHIND ‘WELL-FUNDED’ ANTI-ISRAEL CAMPUS PROTESTS, GROUP SAYS

Protesters, Palestinian flags

Police officers clear pro-Palestinian demonstrators off the campus stairs after students occupied the Physical Sciences Lecture Hall at the University of California, Irvine, in Irvine, California on May 15, 2025.  (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

UC Irvine could not confirm whether those arrested were students or not affiliated with the school. The university moved to remote operations on Thursday.

A UC spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the campus erupted into chaos after several hundred protesters entered the Physical Sciences Lecture Hall on the California campus and began to barricade the building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 
Fox News Digital's Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.

