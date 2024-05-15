Expand / Collapse search
Police on UC Irvine campus after anti-Israel agitators swarm buildings; students told to 'leave area'

Protesters chanted 'long live Palestine' during the campus protest in California

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published | Updated
Anti-Israel mobs have swarmed college campuses across the US in protest of the Jewish state's war with Hamas.

After hundreds of anti-Israel protesters swarmed campus buildings and set up barricades at the University of California, Irvine, local law enforcement agencies responded and students were ordered to "leave" the "area" immediately on Wednesday.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a UC Irvine spokesperson said that the campus erupted into chaos after several hundreds of protesters entered the Physical Sciences Lecture Hall on the California campus and began to barricade the building at 2:30 p.m. PST.

The university said that it put out a call to local law enforcement and received immediate assistance from the Irvine Police Department and Organge County Sheriff's department.

Law enforcement and protesters

Law enforcement stand-off with anti-Israel agitators at the University of California, Irvine on Wednesday, May 15. (Fox News)

  • Anti-Israel protesters outside of University of California, Irvine
    Image 1 of 4

    A demonstrator gives a flower to the law enforcement officers deployed to the University of California, Irvine (UC Irvine) after protesters against the war in Gaza surrounded the physical sciences lecture hall, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Irvine, Calif., Wednesday. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

  • Anti-Israel protesters outside of University of California, Irvine
    Image 2 of 4

    Demonstrators gather as law enforcement officers are deployed to the University of California, Irvine (UC Irvine) after protesters against the war in Gaza surrounded the physical sciences lecture hall, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Irvine, Calif., Wednesday. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

  • Anti-Israel protesters outside of University of California, Irvine
    Image 3 of 4

    Demonstrators clash with law enforcement at the University of California, Irvine, on Wednesday afternoon. (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

  • Anti-Israel protesters outside of University of California, Irvine
    Image 4 of 4

    A demonstrator hands out flowers to law enforcement.  (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

In a follow-up statement, students were told to "leave area" as the protest continued.

"Anyone currently in buildings in the vicinity of the protest are advised to exit buildings & leave area at this time," UC Irvine said in a statement. "Please disregard all previous orders to shelter in place. If able, please leave immediately & continue to avoid the protest area until further notice."

Police stand in front of anti-Israel agitators at the University of California, Irvine, on Wednesday.

Footage from the campus showed law enforcement, dressed in protest gear and holding batons, clashing with anti-Israel agitators.

The protesters were seen holding umbrellas and chanting, "free, free Palestine."

"From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free" they were heard chanting. "Long live Palestine."

Police stand in front of anti-Israel agitators at the University of California, Irvine, on Wednesday. Demonstrators continue to swarm college campuses across the U.S. in protest of the Jewish state's war with Hamas. (Fox News)

Authorities said that the protesters who entered the campus on Wednesday afternoon joined the established encampment that had been occupying the campus since April 29.

Police at encampment

Law enforcement was seen toppling encampment tents at the University of California, Irvine, on Wednesday. (Fox News)

Law enforcement at protest

Law enforcement from multiple agencies responded to UC Irvine after hundreds of protesters descended onto the California campus. (Fox News)

In an earlier X post, UC Irvine told students to "shelter in place" as police descended onto the campus.

"Protest has escalated near Physical Science Quad. Avoid the area," the social media post said. "If you are in the area, shelter in place for your safety until further notice."

Police stand in front of anti-Israel agitators at the University of California, Irvine, on Wednesday. Demonstrators continue to swarm college campuses across the U.S. in protest of the Jewish state's war with Hamas.

UC Irvine said that classes have been canceled for the remainder of the day and that they are monitoring the situation.

Protesters at UC Irvine

Hundreds of protesters entered the Physical Sciences Lecture Hall on the University of California, Irvine, campus and began to barricade the building at 2:30 p.m. PST. (Fox News)

"We are continuing to monitor the situation and strongly urge people to stay away from the campus," the school said.

