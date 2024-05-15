Police on UC Irvine campus after anti-Israel agitators swarm buildings; students told to 'leave area'

After hundreds of anti-Israel protesters swarmed campus buildings and set up barricades at the University of California, Irvine, local law enforcement agencies responded and students were ordered to "leave" the "area" immediately on Wednesday.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a UC Irvine spokesperson said that the campus erupted into chaos after several hundreds of protesters entered the Physical Sciences Lecture Hall on the California campus and began to barricade the building at 2:30 p.m. PST.

The university said that it put out a call to local law enforcement and received immediate assistance from the Irvine Police Department and Organge County Sheriff's department.

In a follow-up statement, students were told to "leave area" as the protest continued.

"Anyone currently in buildings in the vicinity of the protest are advised to exit buildings & leave area at this time," UC Irvine said in a statement. "Please disregard all previous orders to shelter in place. If able, please leave immediately & continue to avoid the protest area until further notice."

Footage from the campus showed law enforcement, dressed in protest gear and holding batons, clashing with anti-Israel agitators.

The protesters were seen holding umbrellas and chanting, "free, free Palestine."

"From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free" they were heard chanting. "Long live Palestine."

Authorities said that the protesters who entered the campus on Wednesday afternoon joined the established encampment that had been occupying the campus since April 29.

In an earlier X post, UC Irvine told students to "shelter in place" as police descended onto the campus.

"Protest has escalated near Physical Science Quad. Avoid the area," the social media post said. "If you are in the area, shelter in place for your safety until further notice."

UC Irvine said that classes have been canceled for the remainder of the day and that they are monitoring the situation.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation and strongly urge people to stay away from the campus," the school said.