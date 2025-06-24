DoorDash executive among victims in Lake Tahoe boating disaster

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities have released the identities of the victims who lost their lives when a boat capsized in a popular California vacation spot.

One of the victims was 37-year-old Joshua Pickles, who served as DoorDash's global head of strategic sourcing and procurement within the finance team, according to the company.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic accident that took the life of our beloved colleague, Josh Pickles," a statement from DoorDash sent to Fox News Digital read.

"Josh loved his team and was an inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. During his nearly seven years at DoorDash, he brought a contagious spirit that lifted those around him. The loss of Josh is immeasurable. We miss him deeply and will carry his memory with us always."

DoorDash said it is working to support Pickles' family "through this incredibly difficult time."

"Our thoughts and love are with his wife, his daughter, his family, and all who were close to him. We are working to support them through this incredibly difficult time," the statement continued.

Pickles' wife also confirmed her husband's passing, along with several other family members.

"We lost my loving husband, Josh Pickles, his parents, Terry Pickles and Paula Bozinovich, and Uncle Peter Bayes, as well as friends in this tragedy," said Jordan Sugar-Carlsgaard, Joshua Pickles' widow, in a statement.

"No words can express the pain and anguish we feel knowing their lives were lost during what was meant to be a joyful time on the lake. Our hearts go out to those who tragically lost their lives and the two survivors of this unexpected and deadly storm on Lake Tahoe," the statement continued.

A spokesperson for the Pickles family told Fox News Digital the boat outing was to celebrate the 71st birthday of Joshua Pickles' mom, Paula Bozinovich.

Pickles' wife added that they are "profoundly thankful" for all the help received from first responders.

"We are deeply grateful to the U.S. Coast Guard, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, regional law enforcement and fire agencies in Washoe and San Joaquin, local lifeguards, and all the first responders in the search and rescue effort. We are profoundly thankful for their help in the tragic situation," the statement read.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Coroner’s Division said they had "positively identified" the victims of the tragic boating incident on Lake Tahoe that took place on Saturday, June 21.

The eight victims were identified by officials as:

Paula Bozinovich, 71, from Redwood City, California

Terry Pickles, 73, from Redwood City, California

Joshua Antony Pickles, 37, from San Francisco

Peter Bayes, 72, from Lincoln, California

Timothy O’Leary, 71, from Auburn, California

Theresa Giullari, 66, from Honeoye, New York

James Guck, 69, from Honeoye, New York

Stephen Lindsay, 63, from Springwater, New York

"The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office extends its deepest heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were lost and all those who have been affected by this tragic event," the sheriff's office shared in a statement on their Facebook page.

Deputies told Fox News Digital that the conditions of the other two victims, who were not identified, were unknown.

The incident happened on Saturday at 3 p.m. Law enforcement agencies received a report that 10 people were in the water, prompting the Coast Guard to send a response crew to the area.

The 27-foot gold Chris-Craft vessel reportedly capsized because of a large swell.

According to the Coast Guard, winds at the time were just over 34 mph, with a 6- to 8-foot swell.

