©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

More than 20 people injured after boat catches fire in New York; captain charged with DWI

Joshua Brito, 33, was charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless endangerment

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
FDNY assistant chief discusses Bronx boat explosion Video

FDNY assistant chief discusses Bronx boat explosion

The assistant chief said nearly two dozen people were injured in the explosion, including one critically. (via Peter Gerber)

A boat captain was arrested after the vessel caught fire and injured more than 20 people near City Island in The Bronx over the weekend.

Joshua Brito, 33, was charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless endangerment following the incident that happened on Saturday at around 8 p.m. near the east end of Hart Island, according to WABC.

The 22 people on the boat were injured, including one person in critical condition.

Boat on fire in New York

The incident happened on Saturday at around 8 p.m. near the east end of Hart Island. (FDNY)

According to officials, Marine 4, a New York City Fire Department vessel, was doing a routine patrol in the area when the boat on fire was spotted in the Long Island Sound.

Marine units pulled three people from the water while 19 others swam to shore on Hart Island before they were transported by Coast Guard, police and fire department units to nearby City Island to receive further medical evaluation at a hospital.

Man arrested after a boat caught fire in New York

A boat captain was arrested after the vessel caught fire and injured more than 20 people near City Island. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

"Marine 4 gave a verbal for a boat fire and multiple people in the water to the Bronx dispatcher," New York City Fire Department Assistant Chief Mike Meyers said in a statement. "At that point, the Bronx dispatcher had land units respond to come into City Island and begin to accept patients. Marine 4 grabbed three people out of the water. At that point, they transported them to one of the docks that was close by, where Engine 70 was waiting and EMS was waiting as well to begin CPR on the victims."

"The other 19 folks swam to Hart Island," he continued. "They were just off the east end of Hart Island, and then they were picked up by the NYPD Coast Guard and FDNY boats and transported back over to the docks at the Yacht Club on City Island."

Man in ambulance after boat caught fire in New York

The 22 people on the boat were injured, including one person in critical condition. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

"The boat, in order to fit that many people on it, had to be a pretty decent-sized boat," Meyers told reporters at the scene on Saturday. "Marine 4 did notice them earlier in the evening and they said there was a lot of people on that boat."