Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Dog shot during Minnesota lawmaker's murder put down days after attack

Service dog in training 'wasn't going to survive' after being shot during attack on former House Speaker Melissa Hortman

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
close
Suspect in Minnesota history's largest manhunt faces state and federal charges Video

Suspect in Minnesota history's largest manhunt faces state and federal charges

Fox News national correspondent Brooke Taylor has the latest details on the suspected shooter who targeted four politicians in Minnesota on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Only days after a gunman shot and killed Minnesota state lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, the family’s rescue dog Gilbert had to be euthanized.

Vance Boelter allegedly shot Gilbert, the family’s golden retriever, during the attack at the Brooklyn Park home.

Fellow Minnesota House Rep. Erin Koegel commented on social media platform X that he was put down following the murder.

MINNESOTA SHOOTING SUSPECT VANCE BOELTER TO FACE FEDERAL CHARGES IN LAWMAKER ATTACKS

Hortman family photo with gilbert

Only days after a gunman shot and killed Minnesota state lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, the family’s rescue dog Gilbert had to be euthanized. (Facebook/Melissa Hortman)

"Her children had to put down him after learning their parents had been murdered. Gilbert wasn't going to survive. Melissa loved that dog. She trained him as a service dog. He flunked out of school and she was so happy he failed so he could stay! She needed him in heaven with her," Koegel said.

Helping Paws, a local non-profit in Eden Prairie, Minn, took to Facebook after hearing of Rep. Hortman’s death to share some kind words and a photo of Gilbert and Hortman together.

The group said they remembered Hortman for her kindness and compassion.  They said she always strived to make the world a better place.

SUSPECTED MINNESOTA LAWMAKER ASSASSIN VANCE BOELTER CAPTURED

gilbert and melissa hortman

Vance Boelter allegedly shot Gilbert, the family’s golden retriever, during the attack at the Brooklyn Park home. (Facebook/Melissa Hortman)

"This morning, we learned of the tragic and senseless death of former Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark," the post began. 

"Melissa served her community in more ways than one. She was a Helping Paws Foster Home Trainer, a neighbor, and a friend. The Hortman family raised and trained Minnie, who is now a working service dog partnered with a Veteran. They also helped raise and train Gilbert, a service dog in training who was eventually career changed and became a cherished member of their family. At this time, we do not have confirmed information about Gilbert’s condition," the nonprofit wrote Saturday, after Hortman's death. 

Koegel told the Minnesota Star Tribune that the House sergeant-at-arms informed members that Gilbert had to be put down. Hortman's adult children released a statement Monday night, saying that one way to keep their parent's memory alive would be to: "Pet a dog. A golden retriever is ideal, but any will do." 

Vance Boelter, 57, was hit with multiple federal charges after officials captured him Sunday in what police described as the "largest manhunt" in the state's history.

Split image of Vance Boelter mugshot

A mugshot of Minnesota lawmaker shooting suspect Vance Boelter in custody at Hennepin County Jail.  (Hennepin County Jail)

Police found him after the massive two-day manhunt in the woods near his home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is charged with two counts of stalking, two counts of murder and two counts of firearm-related crimes in federal court.

In addition to the federal charges, Boelter is facing second-degree murder charges filed in Hennepin County, where he is accused of killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, early Saturday morning at their Brooklyn Park home in Minneapolis, and of shooting State Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, in their nearby Champlin home in a related attack. 