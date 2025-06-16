Minnesota shooting suspect Vance Boelter to face federal charges in lawmaker attacks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota lawmaker shooting suspect Vance Luther Boelter, 57, is expected to face federal charges after officials captured him in Sibley County on Sunday night in what police described as the "largest manhunt" in the state's history.

In addition to the potential federal charges, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office on Monday announced that it intends to file first-degree murder charges against Boelter, who is accused of killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, early Saturday morning at their Brooklyn Park home in Minneapolis.

He also allegedly shot State Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, in their nearby Champlin home in a related attack.

Boelter is currently charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Victims 1 and 2 — identified as Melissa and Mark Hortman — and two counts of attempted second-degree murder for the shootings of Victims 3 and 4 — identified as John Hoffman and Yvette Hoffman.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said Monday that those were the charges they could file via complaint on Sunday so they could take Boelter into custody at an early point in their investigation into the suspect's alleged actions.

All charges are felonies, and each carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of three years due to the use of a firearm.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson is expected to give an update on federal charges Monday afternoon at the U.S. Courthouse in Minneapolis.

The Sibley County Sheriff's Office told Fox News that Boelter "verbally" identified himself to authorities searching for him in the area on Sunday evening.

"The face of evil," the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said in a Sunday evening Facebook post, along with a photo of Boelter's capture. "After relentless and determined police work, the killer is now in custody," the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "Thanks to the dedication of multiple agencies working together along with support from the community, justice is one step closer."

Authorities uncovered a disturbing arsenal in Boelter’s possession, documents said. Inside his vehicle, registered to him, police found three AK-47 assault rifles, a 9mm handgun, and a list of names and addresses of other public officials.

His bail was set at $5 million.

Authorities have said the suspect targeted lawmakers in a planned attack, showing up at their homes wearing a police-like uniform and a mask.

Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar shared a message from Hoffman's wife on Sunday, saying the state senator was shot nine times and she eight.

"John is enduring many surgeries right now and is closer every hour to being out of the woods," Yvette wrote. "He took [nine] bullet hits. I took [eight] and we are both incredibly lucky to be alive. We are gutted and devastated by the loss of Melissa and Mark. There is never a place for this kind of political hate."