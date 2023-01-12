Documents reveal how Florida couple was violently attacked, killed inside retirement community

New details are emerging about the murders of an elderly Florida couple at their senior living facility on New Year's Eve.

Documents obtained by FOX 35 Orlando include information about how the couple may have died and how authorities were able to track down the alleged suspect in Georgia.

An arrest affidavit states 80-year-old Sharon Getman and her husband, 83-year-old Darryl Getman, were found dead inside their home after what appears to be a violent, random attack. The report says both victims had serious injuries to their head, face and stomach.

The report also says a butcher-style knife was found inside Darryl Getman's abdomen, as well as defensive wounds.

Detectives also noted several bloody footprints inside the home and garage, where the Getmans' green Kia Soul was missing.

The alleged suspect, 50-year-old Vickie Williams., was arrested several days later at an Amtrak station in Savannah, Georgia. The Getmans' green Kia Soul was parked in the parking lot, officials told FOX 35.

Williams was arrested on charges of auto theft and extradited back to Florida, where a judge added first-degree murder charges and ordered her to be held without bond.

Williams' arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 30.

It was the Getmans' son who told investigators his mom kept her keys in the ignition of the Kia Soul, and her purse and cell phone inside the vehicle, according to the arrest report.

Deputies were then able to track down the car using license plate readers and by pinging the victim's cell phone, which were found inside the vehicle.

"It appears the suspect attempted to clean up in the guest bathroom because there was a wet white and green in color washcloth with blood stains and what appeared to be black, tight, curly hairs. The various hairs recovered in the sink were believed to have been left behind by the unknown suspect, due to the ·victims' hair color and type being identified as straight, grayish-colored hair," the report said.