Georgia homeowner charged in shooting of suspected teen porch pirates

A Georgia homeowner has been charged in the shooting of two teens suspected of stealing packages from his porch last week.

Rakim Bradford is facing two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the shooting of the teen boys, ages 15 and 16.

The shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 outside an Atlanta townhome.

"Our investigation has determined that we believe a property crime was occurring — that some packages were being taken off of a front porch, which is not uncommon this time of year — and the homeowner did discharge his weapon to stop that," Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said at the time.

Responding officers found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to his right foot. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A short time later, officers found the other teen with a gunshot wound to his right arm. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Early Friday morning, police said the teen underwent surgery. Both teens are expected to survive.

The teens were suspected of stealing packages left on the porch of a home, commonly known as "porch piracy."

No charges against them have been announced.