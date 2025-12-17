Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Georgia

Georgia homeowner charged in shooting of suspected teen porch pirates

Two teenagers suspected of porch piracy in Atlanta area hospitalized with gunshot wounds

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia homeowner has been charged in the shooting of two teens suspected of stealing packages from his porch last week.

Rakim Bradford is facing two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the shooting of the teen boys, ages 15 and 16. 

ATM ‘JACKPOTTING’ CRIME WAVE GROWS AFTER THIEVES WALK AWAY WITH HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS IN CASH 

Rakim Bradford and an image of cars near his Atlanta townhome

Rakim Bradford is charged in the shooting of two teens accused of trying to steal packages from the porch of his Atlanta townhome.  (Fulton County Sheriff's Office; WAGA)

The shooting happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 outside an Atlanta townhome.

"Our investigation has determined that we believe a property crime was occurring — that some packages were being taken off of a front porch, which is not uncommon this time of year — and the homeowner did discharge his weapon to stop that," Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said at the time.

Responding officers found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to his right foot. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

BLUE CITY POLICE BLASTED FOR ‘EMBARRASSING’ TIPS TO ROBBERY VICTIMS AS CRIME SPIKES, VETERAN OFFICER SAYS

An Atlanta townhome community

An aerial view of the  Atlanta townhome community where two teens were shot last week while allegedly trying to steal packages. (WAGA)

A short time later, officers found the other teen with a gunshot wound to his right arm. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Early Friday morning, police said the teen underwent surgery. Both teens are expected to survive.

The teens were suspected of stealing packages left on the porch of a home, commonly known as "porch piracy."

Atlanta police at the scene of a shooting

Atlanta police at the scene of a shooting where two teens were wounded. (WAGA)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

No charges against them have been announced.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue