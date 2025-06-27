DHS arrests 'worst of the worst' migrants in LA despite rioters, pols pushing back

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Los Angeles became a violent battleground against President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plan, Homeland Security said it was still pulling the worst criminal illegal migrants off the streets to keep law-abiding residents safe.

Homeland Security has released criminal records and mugshots of more than 20 illegal migrants it apprehended recently. They have been accused of serious crimes, including murder, pedophilia, fentanyl trafficking, sexual assault and armed robbery, the agency said.

The arrests were made when anti-ICE protesters were rioting in the city earlier this month. The wild and ugly scenes saw rioters attack law enforcement with rocks and Molotov cocktails while others burned vehicles and other property. Some of the agitators waved the flags of foreign nations as they carried out their crimes.

ICE RAMPS UP ARRESTS OF CONVICTED CRIMINALS AS RIOTS RAGE IN BLUE CITY: 'YOU WILL NOT STOP US'

Some of those arrested by immigration officials for deportation include Mexican national Cesar Zetina-Michua, who was convicted of attempted murder after entering the U.S. illegally, and Cuban national Daniel Ofarril, who was arrested for murder, armed robbery and drug trafficking, including a conviction of possessing crack cocaine with intent to sell.

Alleged Salvadorian MS-13 gang member Oscar Juventino Ardon Landaverde, who is on the Terrorist Screening Dataset and reentered the U.S. multiple times, was also arrested, as were several drug traffickers who peddle cocaine and fentanyl.

Agents also collared multiple convicted sex offenders, like Efran Omar Rosales-Serrano, who attempted to molest a child under 12, and Juan Diego Euan, who was convicted of sexually penetrating a minor under 16.

CALIFORNIA SHERIFF SAYS NEWSOM ‘ENCOURAGED’ LA RIOTS AS ICE ARRESTS VIOLENT ILLEGAL ALIENS

Others include predators convicted of sexual crimes against minors or incapacitated victims.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin slammed those trying to stand in the way of immigration officials carrying out lawful immigration enforcement.

"Under the Trump administration, 70% of illegal aliens arrested have been convicted or charged with a crime beyond illegally entering our country," McLaughlin said.

"As bad-faith politicians attempt to demean and vilify our brave law enforcement, we will only double down and ramp up our enforcement actions against the worst of the worst criminals."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Large-scale immigration raids conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sparked widespread protests that escalated into violent confrontations.

President Trump activated the state’s National Guard and about 700 Marines despite pushback by LA Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, which helped quell the riots.

Also arrested in the recent operations were Hung Nguyen, of Vietnam, who has convictions for 22 crimes, including indecent exposure, theft and domestic violence, and Cristian Vasco-Echeverry of Colombia, who has a history of drug trafficking and served more than 10 years in a Colombian prison.