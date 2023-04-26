Detroit neurosurgeon found shot dead inside home: report

The Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a neurosurgeon who was fatally shot inside of his home in Detroit, reports say.

Devon Hoover was found dead Sunday night after authorities conducted a welfare check on his property along Boston Boulevard, according to Fox2 Detroit.

"Devon Hoover, MD, was a dedicated and well-respected member of the Ascension Michigan family and will be greatly missed by our community," Hoover's employer Ascension Health told Fox News Digital. "Our sincerest condolences and heartfelt prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow associates during this incredibly difficult time."

The Detroit Police Department told Fox News Digital that its officers were summoned to the home on Sunday evening and after making entry, "observed a 53-year-old male victim had been fatally shot."

DETROIT-AREA MAN PLEADS NO CONTEST TO KILLING NEWS ANCHOR

"The Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating and is currently working leads the department has," it added in a statement.

Fox2 Detroit, citing police, also is reporting that Hoover’s death could be linked to a domestic situation and that his car was found abandoned in another location.

On its website, Ascension Health described Hoover as a "board-certified neurosurgeon" who "has a special interest in the treatment of neck and back disorders."

"He received his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years," added a profile of Hoover by U.S. News and World Report.

Those in the community are stunned at Hoover’s death.

MICHIGAN MAN REACHED 100 MPH IN ROAD RAGE INCIDENT BEFORE CRASHING INTO MOTORCYCLISTS

"That man was an angel," one neighbor told Fox2 Detroit. "He was beautiful. Everybody was shocked. My phone has been blowing up all night, I was like, no, no, no."

"I went on Facebook and I saw his picture and thought oh, he must've gotten an award. So I put my glasses on and my daughter was outside with the dog and I just started screaming, 'Oh, my God. Oh, my God,'" a woman named Julia, who WXYZ said was a former patient of Hoover, told the station.

The station reports that Hoover was supposed to be visiting family in Indiana over the weekend. When he did not arrive, the well-being check reportedly was requested.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The motive for the shooting also is unclear. As of Wednesday, no suspects publicly have been identified in the case.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin and Emmett Jones contributed to this report.