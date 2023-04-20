Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Detroit-area man pleads no contest to killing news anchor

Arthur Williamson bludgeoned WWJ-AM overnight anchor Jim Matthews to death with a hammer

Associated Press
A Detroit-area man has pleaded no contest to first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and unlawful imprisonment in the killing of a radio news anchor and an attack on his family.

Arthur Williamson's plea was made Thursday in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens, the county prosecutor's office said.

DETROIT NEWS ANCHOR KILLED, FAMILY WOUNDED IN FAILED MURDER-SUICIDE

A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is used as such at sentencing.

Michigan Fox News graphic

Arthur Williamson of Pontiac, Michigan, pleaded no contest to the murder of news anchor Jim Matthews and the attempted murder of his girlfriend and two children.

WWJ-AM overnight anchor Jim Matthews was found bludgeoned with a hammer in September in Chesterfield Township, northeast of Detroit.

DETROIT MAN ACCUSED OF MURDERING RADIO NEWS ANCHOR AND INJURING OTHERS WAS 'WELCOMED' INTO HOME BEFORE ATTACK

Authorities have said Williamson, of Pontiac, was a friend of Matthews’ girlfriend.

Matthews' girlfriend and the couple's 10-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter were injured. The boy was also struck in the head with the hammer.

Williamson will be sentenced May 31.