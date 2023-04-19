Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Michigan man reached 100 mph in road rage incident before crashing into motorcyclists

Mark Nichter was behind the wheel when he began fighting with a two motorcycle riders

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
close
Bodycam shows aftermath of Florida road rage double shooting Video

Bodycam shows aftermath of Florida road rage double shooting

Two dads in Florida exchanged gunfire in a road rage incident, injuring each other’s daughters in the process, police say. (Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

A Michigan man has been charged after he drove more than 100 miles per hour before crashing into a motorcycle during a road rage incident. 

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Department, Mark Nichter, 52, of Eastpointe, Michigan, was driving his Dodge Ram on Saturday, April 15 when he began fighting with a motorcycle with two riders on it. 

Mark Nichter, 52, eventually collided with one of the motorcycles after pursuing them at over 100 mph.

Mark Nichter, 52, eventually collided with one of the motorcycles after pursuing them at over 100 mph. (Macomb County Jail)

Nichter allegedly followed the motorcycle leading up to the collision which left the motorcycle stuck to the pick-up truck after impact. Both vehicles stopped, according to investigators. 

THREE MARYLAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENTS HOSPITALIZED AFTER MISTAKING CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AS CANDY

The two people riding the motorcycle were not injured.

"Thank you to the Warren Police Department for their swift investigation.  This incident could have been much worse," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Nichter was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm and operating a motor vehicle while impaired, third offense.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Warren District Court Judge Chupa set Nichter’s bond at $400,000.00, cash only. If released on bond, Nichter is required to wear a SCRAM tether and have no alcohol.

The maximum penalty is life in prison. Nichter's Probable Cause Hearing is on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 8:45 a.m. and the Preliminary Exam is scheduled for Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 8:45am. 

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.