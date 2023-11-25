Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement

Derek Chauvin 'seriously injured' in prison stabbing, Minnesota AG Keith Ellison confirms

Ellison expressed upset at the violent attack, saying Chauvin had the right to serve his sentence without fear of assault

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison addressed Saturday the stabbing of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd.

Ellison expressed upset at the violent attack on the former police officer, saying that Chauvin had the right to serve his sentence "without fear of retaliation or violence."

"I am sad to hear that Derek Chauvin was the target of violence," Ellison told The Washington Post through his spokesman, Brian Evans. "He was duly convicted of his crimes and, like any incarcerated individual, he should be able to serve his sentence without fear of retaliation or violence."

DEREK CHAUVIN STABBED BY INMATE IN FEDERAL PRISON, SERIOUSLY INJURED: REPORT

Derek Chauvin booking photo

In this photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin poses for a booking photo after his conviction in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges in the murder of George Floyd. ( (Photo by Minnesota Department of Corrections via Getty Images))

Chauvin was stabbed in federal prison by another inmate on Friday, according to The Associated Press.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons said no other inmates or prison personnel were harmed in the attack on Chauvin. 

DEREK CHAUVIN CLAIMS NEW EVIDENCE SHOWS HE DIDN'T CAUSE GEORGE FLOYD'S DEATH, ATTEMPTS TO OVERTURN CONVICTION

Keith Ellison

Portait of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, taken while he was serving as US House of Representative. (HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Employees broke up the assault and transported the former police officer to the hospital for life-saving care. The FBI was alerted to the incident.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that the incident happened at Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, Arizona.

The Bureau of Prisons said there was an incident at the prison at around 12:30 p.m. Friday. The agency said employees at the prison contained the incident and performed "life-saving measures," on an inmate, but didn't confirm it was Chauvin.

Derek Chauvin speaks in court after George Floyd murder conviction

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident marks the second incident at the prison in around a year. In November 2022, an inmate at the prison's low-security camp attempted to shoot a visitor in the head, but the weapon was misfired.

Chauvin was convicted in the 2020 murder of Floyd, which sparked violent protests nationwide.

Fox News Digital's Adam Sabes contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com