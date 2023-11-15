Expand / Collapse search
Minneapolis-St. Paul

Derek Chauvin claims new evidence shows he didn't cause George Floyd's death, attempts to overturn conviction

Derek Chauvin is working to appeal his federal conviction in Minnesota

Stepheny Price Fox News
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is making another attempt to overturn his federal civil rights conviction in the 2020 murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin, who was back in court Wednesday, is claiming that new evidence shows he didn’t cause Floyd’s death in Minnesota.

In a motion filed in federal court Monday, Chauvin said he never would have pleaded guilty in 2021 if he had known about the theories of a Kansas pathologist, whom he had been in contact with in February. 

Chauvin is asking the judge who presided over his trial to throw out his civil rights conviction and order a new trial, or at least a hearing for him to present the new evidence.

Derek Chauvin in court

The city of Minneapolis is paying out nearly $9 million in legal settlements to individuals whom former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on prior to his deadly 2020 confrontation with George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

Chauvin, who is serving a 21-year sentence at a federal prison in Arizona, filed the request without a lawyer.

According to records, Chauvin says Dr. William Schaetzel, of Topeka, Kansas, told him that he believes Floyd died from complications of a rare tumor called a paraganglioma that can cause a fatal surge of adrenaline. 

George Floyd mural in Gaza

Palestinians walk past a mural of George Floyd, a Black American who died after being restrained by police officers, in Gaza City, Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It is noted that the pathologist did not examine Floyd’s body but did review autopsy reports.

In his motion, Chauvin claims that no jury would have convicted him if it had heard the pathologist’s evidence.

This sketch shows Derek Chauvin in Hennepin County court. (Reuters Connect)

A federal appeals court has rejected Chauvin’s requests for a rehearing twice, and he is still waiting for the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether it will hear his appeal of his state court murder conviction.