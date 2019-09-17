Police in Ohio had a curious encounter with two Amish men over the weekend, pulling over their buggy to discover it had been rigged with a massive stereo system.

Deputies stopped the buggy around 1 a.m. Sunday and found a 12-pack of Michelob Ultra on top of the vehicle with several open bottles inside, according to WKBN. The men-- who come from a community which largely shuns alcohol and modern technology-- bailed out of the buggy so fast that the horse continued pulling the empty coach down the road.

"I`ve never operated an Amish buggy with a horse, but I`m told that the horse will know the way home regardless of [whether] the operator is awake or even in the buggy, and that horse went a little further down the road and onto an oil/gas well road and stopped," Trumbull County Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich told Fox 8.

Deputies then towed the buggy and found someone to take care of the horse until the owners come forward.

In a rite of passage known as Rumspringa, young members of the Amish community are allowed to experiment with the influences of the outside world, but DUI laws still apply. "Unfortunately, they`re not licensed as far as the buggy goes, but it is a vehicle, it`s on the roadway and the OVI laws do apply. You`re not allowed to drink and drive or operate a buggy," Dragovich said.

Once authorities identify the two men, they could be charged with failure to comply with the deputy's commands.

“Maybe there`s just that fear of the consequences and that would be a reality check for them, that there are consequences, but I encourage them to come forward and get their buggy and horse," said Dragovich.

The Amish are a Christian community known for simple living and plain dress. As of this year, there are about 336,235 Amish living in the U.S. Around 76,000 of which live in Ohio, according to Amish studies organization The Young Center. Only Pennsylvania has a larger Amish population.