Depp v. Heard trial: Heard describes disturbing sexual assault allegations against Depp

Amber Heard detailed disturbing sexual assault allegations against her ex-husband, Johnny Depp , on the witness stand Thursday in a Fairfax, Virginia , courtroom.

Heard on Thursday described an alleged sexual assault that took place over the course of a three-day-long fight between the couple in Australia in 2015, the first year of their marriage. Heard alleged that when she arrived in Australia to rejoin her husband after not seeing him since their wedding, Depp accused her of cheating on him with her co-star Eddie Redmayne, which started the fighting.

She broke down in tears during her testimony, saying at one point, "I don't want to do this."

"At some point he’s on top of me," she told jurors of the second day of continuous fighting. "I’m looking in his eyes, and I don’t see him anymore. … It wasn’t him. It was black. I’ve never been so scared in my life."

Depp allegedly tore off her nightgown; dragged her across shards of broken glass on the ground, naked; and repeatedly punched her. The next thing she said remembered was being bent over on the bar with her chest up and something inside her.

"I thought he was punching me. I felt this pressure. I felt this pressure on my pubic bone," she told the jury. She said she looked around and saw all the broken glass on the floor.

"I didn’t know if the bottle he had inside me was broken," she said, recalling that she thought, "'Please God, I hope it's not broken'" at the time.

She then alleged that she went inside a bathroom, vomited then took two sleeping pills. When she awoke, Depp was writing on the walls with blood from his finger that was allegedly injured after Heard through a bottle of alcohol at him.

Heard's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, asked her later what Depp was saying to her during the alleged sexual assault.

"'I’ll f--king kill you.' He said it to me over and over again," Heard told jurors.

Bredehoft also showed Heard a photo of a liquor bottle and Heard grew agitated. The actress said she did not recognize the bottle he had allegedly used until the defense turned over a photo a few days prior that depicted it. Although Heard hadn't seen the bottle that he allegedly used, she said she recognized it from its shape.

During the infamous fight that left Johnny Depp missing a piece of his finger, he allegedly threatened to carve up Heard's face.

"He’s got a bottle in his hand and he threw it at me," she said. "At some point, he had a broken bottle up against my face, neck area, my jawline, and he told me he’d carve up my face."

Heard claimed her ex-husband had been abusing substances at the time of the fight.

Depp smirked multiple times over the course of her testimony. The actor has also accused Heard of physical and emotional abuse.

A spokesperson for Depp said Heard "did indeed deliver ‘the performance of her life’ in her direct examination" in a Thursday statement.

"While Ms. Heard’s stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr. Depp's recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made," the spokesperson said. "His truth — the truth — is the same no matter the environment in which it is has been presented. The upcoming cross examination from Mr. Depp’s team will be most telling, and will certainly highlight the many fallacies Ms. Heard has now attempted to pass off as fact throughout her convoluted testimony."

Depp, 58, is suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote alleging she was a victim of domestic violence. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor claims the abuse allegations were an elaborate "hoax" to promote her film "Aquaman" and punish him for leaving her. Heard countersued Depp for $100 million, accusing him and his former lawyer of conspiring to destroy her reputation in a series of smear campaigns.