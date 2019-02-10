Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Teachers
Published

Denver teachers prepare to strike amid pay dispute

Associated Press

DENVER – Denver teachers are planning to strike Monday after failed negotiations with the school district over base pay.

The Denver Classroom Teachers Association released a statement Saturday saying the district's proposal lacks transparency and "pushes for failed incentives for some over meaningful base salary for all."

Teachers plan to picket around the city beginning Monday as the district tries to keep schools open by staffing them with administrators and substitutes.

The two sides disagree on pay increases and bonuses for teachers in high-poverty schools and other schools that the district considers a priority.

Teachers want lower bonuses to free up money for better overall salaries. The district says the bonuses are key to boosting the academic performance of poor and minority students.