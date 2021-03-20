Newt Gingrich: Democrats live in a 'fantasy' world

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich told ‘Watters’ World’ Saturday how out of touch the Democratic Party is with the American people. "You basically have a fight between the American people and the Democratic machine," Gingrich asserted.

GINGRICH: I think the entire left is living in a fantasy world when you have thousands and thousands of people, 3,000 teenagers in the convention center in Dallas who have come in illegally, when you have night after night of violence in Portland, when you have rising crime rates almost everywhere in the country and you have gasoline prices starting back up, at some point, normal, everyday Americans are going to realize the gap between the fantasy world of Biden and Harris and the real world of everyday Americans. And I think that that's going to be extraordinarily expensive for the Democrats in 2022, because you basically have a fight between the American people and a Democratic machine. And on almost every major issue now, the American people are on one side and the machine is on the other.

So I think they are deluded. I think they are they're strengthened by their news media, which is equally deluded. So they all sit together and chant, there is no crisis, there is no crisis, or they propose tax increases. Everybody opposes, but they go, oh, we have to do this and we're sure the American people will go along. I think this is just like '94 and 2010. We picked up 54 seats the first time, we picked up 63 the second. And I suspect next year will be, will regain both the Senate and the House. And the Democrats will be sitting there going, what happened?

