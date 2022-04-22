Democratic state rep. arrested for allegedly driving drunk in Colorado

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Colorado state Rep. Matt Gray was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving Thursday.

Police provided an address for his arrest that belongs to a local elementary school. Gray, 42, previously filed to run for re-election this year. In a now-deleted social media post, Gray denied intoxication and instead blamed the incident on his depression and anxiety.

"As many of you know, yesterday I was arrested on suspicion of DUI. I was not intoxicated, but my symptoms of anxiety and depression are such that too many people are worried when they're around me," Gray wrote on Twitter.

"I'm going to increase my level of therapy and appreciate all the support," he added.

The tweet acknowledging the arrest was deleted and is no longer available. Gray's account remains open and public.

Gray was elected to office in 2016. Before serving as a state representative, he was a prosecutor.

Gray was reportedly arrested at 13770 Broadlands Drive – that is the address of local Coyote Ridge Elementary School.