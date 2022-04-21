Tennessee passes bill requiring drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a parent

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Tennessee legislature passed a bill Wednesday that would require drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a parent and are convicted of vehicular homicide due to intoxication.

The legislation passed through the Tennessee Senate on Wednesday following an amendment to rename the bill after the two daughters of state police officer Nicholas Galinger, who was killed in a hit-and-run by a drunk driver in 2019, according to CBS 46.

The legislation, which has yet to be signed into law, requires DUI drivers convicted of either vehicular homicide or aggravated vehicular homicide due to intoxication to pay child support if a parent killed in a crash has any minor children. The payments would continue until each child reaches 18 years old and graduates from high school.

Galinger's killer, Janet Hind, drove into him from behind while he was investigating a manhole cover overflowing with water. Hind was intoxicated at the time and was sentenced to 11 years in prison in February.