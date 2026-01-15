Minnesota faculty union calls for 'economic blackout' to protest ICE operations in Minneapolis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An email obtained by Fox News Digital from the Inter Faculty Organization (IFO), the union representing faculty at the seven Minnesota State universities, is urging members to participate in an economic "blackout" to protest the federal immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis this month.

"The recent escalation of federal immigration enforcement presence under ‘Operation Metro Surge’ and the tragic killing of Minneapolis resident Renee Good have created an environment of fear and instability that impacts us all, but you and your colleagues can come together to demand an end to ICE presence in our state," the email from the IFO reads.

ICE has faced heightened criticism since the shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis last week.

FBI ARRESTS SUSPECT AFTER FEDERAL COURTHOUSE IN MINNEAPOLIS WINDOWS SMASHED

Good was a Minneapolis-based immigration activist serving as a member of "ICE Watch."

"A broad coalition of Minnesota faith leaders, labor unions, and community organizations has called for a statewide Day of Truth and Freedom on Friday, January 23, 2026," it adds.

The union is asking participants of the "Day of Truth and Freedom" to take a personal day and not go to work and not go to school.

If rescheduling or canceling school is not an option, it asks members to instead host a "teach-in." "We encourage faculty to facilitate discussions on relevant topics such as civil liberties, the history of labor movements, immigration policy, the US Constitution, or community safety," the email reads.

TAXPAYER-FUNDED MINNESOTA CHARTER SCHOOL SHUTS DOWN IN-PERSON LEARNING AMID ICE RAIDS

The union is also urging members to refrain from shopping on Jan. 23 as part of the economic blackout.

"Regardless of whether you can attend in person, we ask all members to observe the economic blackout by refraining from making purchases on Friday, Jan 23," the email reads.

The email tells members that participating in the blackout will put them on the right side of history.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"You have the power to show that Minnesota’s faculty stand on the side of truth, justice, and community safety. When our neighbors are under attack, labor stands up," the email reads.

Fox News Digital reached out to the IFO and ICE for comment.