Democrat Danica Roem to become Virginia's first openly transgender state senator

Transgender Democrat Danica Roem has created political history again, six years after becoming the nation’s first openly transgender state lawmaker.

Roem, 39, is projected to win election to Virginia’s state Senate and in doing so will become the commonwealth’s first openly transgender state senator, according to preliminary results.

Roem is on course to victory with a 3% lead to defeat Bill Woolf, a former Fairfax County police detective and conservative Republican who was endorsed by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Woolf, a father of four girls, had vowed to bar transgender athletes from competing on school sports teams if elected.

The projected win in the 30th Senate District comes six years after Roem’s sensational election to the Virginia House of Delegates, where Roem sank conservative Bob Marshall, a 13-term incumbent.

Roem took to social media last night to declare victory and take a shot at Woolf.

"The voters have shown they want a leader who will prioritize fixing roads, feeding kids, and protecting our land instead of stigmatizing trans kids or taking away our civil rights," Roem wrote in a statement posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"For the last six years, I’ve focused on serving my constituents and our community, no matter what they look like, where they come from, how they worship if they do, or who they love."

"It’s those principles that have guided every vote I’ve taken, every bill I’ve carried, and every stance I’ve taken, and they are the principles I’ll carry into the state Senate."

Roem's campaign also focused on equality rights and abortion, as well as Roem's past legislation signed by Youngkin that guarantees hot meals to public school students.

Roem’s win capped a hugely successful night for Democrats in the Old Dominion, as they maintained control of the state Senate and took over the state House of Delegates.