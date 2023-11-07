Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Youngkin falls short in his mission to win total GOP control of Virginia state legislature

While he wasn't on the ballot, Gov. Glenn Youngkin became the face of Virginia's legislative elections and had plenty riding on the results

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
Published
close
Gov. Glenn Youngkin: Democrats are the ‘party of fear,’ Republicans are the ‘party of hope’ Video

Gov. Glenn Youngkin: Democrats are the ‘party of fear,’ Republicans are the ‘party of hope’

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin discusses the Virginia elections and top issues facing Commonwealth voters.

Democrats will retain control of the Virginia state Senate, according to Associated Press projections, despite Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin's attempts to win GOP control of the state legislature.

It's still too early to project whether Republicans will keep their control of the state House of Delegates.

Virginia's legislative elections grabbed outsized national attention, with both Democrats and Republicans spending millions on races, which were viewed in political circles as a key barometer ahead of the 2024 elections for president, control of Congress.

Virginia Gov Glenn Youngkin on the 2023 campaign trail

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia rallies on behalf of GOP legislative candidates ahead of the state's closely watched elections, in Norfolk, Virginia on Nov. 2, 2023 (Fox News - Paul Steinhauser)

Republicans won elections for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general two years ago — their first statewide victories in a dozen years — and they flipped the House The victories in a state that had trended blue over the previous decade energized Republicans nationwide.

Strategists from both parties are looking closely at the results in Virginia's northern suburbs of Washington D.C., and around Richmond, for any signs that Republicans are able to make inroads with suburban voters - and especially women - who fled the GOP in recent election cycles.

FIVE REASONS TO KEEP A CLOSE WATCH ON VIRGINIA'S 2023 ELECTIONS

Virginia's elections were also a major testing ground for Republicans on the divisive issue of abortion.

The blockbuster move last year by the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to overturn the landmark nearly half-century-old Roe v. Wade ruling, which had allowed for legalized abortions nationwide, moved the divisive issue back to the states.

And it's forced Republicans to play plenty of defense in elections across the country. A party that's nearly entirely "pro-life" has had to deal with an electorate where a majority of Americans support at least some form of abortion access.

National and state Democrats made abortion a crucial centerpiece in their push to get out the vote in Virginia.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While some Republicans shied away from focusing on abortion, Youngkin leaned into the issue and pushed a proposed 15-week abortion ban, with exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

"I just wanted us to be very clear about what we were going to do," he told Fox News last week. And he argued that "the other side is really good about spreading non-truths. And, of course, what they want to do is make abortion available all the way up through and including birth, paid for with taxpayer money."

Democrats want to keep in place the state's current restrictions, which allow abortions through the second trimester. And they note that Virginia is the only southern state that doesn't ban abortions.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in New Hampshire. 