Delaware
Published

Delaware man charged with drunk driving had 8 previous DUI convictions: police

A Delaware State Police trooper said the suspect had open alcoholic drinks in his car

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
A Delaware man was arrested for alleged drunk driving on Saturday – after racking up eight previous DUI convictions.

Cheswold resident Christopher Harris, 44, was charged with a DUI and numerous traffic offenses Saturday afternoon. He was stopped by Delaware State Police at around 4:16 p.m. after the officer saw Harris' vehicle swerve on the road.

Harris' silver Dodge Ram was crossing lanes multiple times without using turn signals, according to authorities. 

When the trooper stopped Harris in Dover and approached his vehicle, Harris's breath allegedly smelled like alcohol.

DELAWARE POLICE SAY MULTIPLE PEOPLE SHOT AT STATE'S LARGEST SHOPPING MALL

Christopher Harris is accused of driving drunk for a 9th time

Cheswold resident Christopher Harris, 44, was charged with a DUI and numerous traffic offenses after allegedly drunk driving on Saturday. (Delaware State Police)

"The trooper smelled alcohol coming from Harris’ breath, observed signs of impairment, and saw open alcoholic drinks in the truck," the Delaware State Police said in a statement. 

Harris was taken into custody. When officers were conducting checks on the suspect, they found out that he was convicted of DUIs eight previous times.

DELAWARE OFFICER SHOOTS 2, KILLING MAN, WOUNDING WOMAN

Computer checks also found that Harris's driver's license was suspended.

The suspect is currently being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $21,007 cash bond.

Delaware State Police building

When Delaware State Police officers were conducting checks on Harris, they found that he was convicted of DUIs eight previous times. (Google Maps)

Delaware State Police is actively investigating the situation. 