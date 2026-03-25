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Crime

Alleged predator accused of kidnapping UCLA students, sexual assault – police fear more victims

Alexander Schecter was released after posting $600,000 bail despite facing felony counts, including rape by force and kidnapping

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
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A 24-year-old man accused of trapping UCLA students in his car is now facing rape and other violent charges and police warn there may be more victims.

UCLA Police announced the arrest of Alexander Schecter, a Santa Monica resident who detectives say is linked to multiple crimes, including sexual assault, kidnapping and extortion.

Schecter was taken into custody March 20 at his Santa Monica residence and booked into the Los Angeles County jail system. 

He faces felony counts, including rape by force, forcible oral copulation, robbery, extortion and battery. 

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Mugshot of Alexander Schecter following his arrest by UCLA police in a kidnapping and sexual assault case

Alexander Schecter, a Santa Monica man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting victims in cases tied to the UCLA area, was arrested by UCLA police. Authorities say he is not affiliated with the university. (UCLA Police Department)

Bail was set at $600,000, but records show he has since been released.

The arrest stems from an early-morning incident near campus earlier this month.

According to investigators, on March 8 around 3 a.m., two female UCLA students were being dropped off when the suspect allegedly prevented them from exiting the vehicle and threatened violence.

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steps on the UCLA campus

Janss Steps on the UCLA campus on Oct. 20, 2017. UCLA is a public university in the Los Angeles area. (MichaelGordon1/Getty Images)

Fearing for their safety, the victims remained inside as the suspect drove them roughly half a mile before stopping in the Gayley Avenue area.

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Detectives identified Schecter as the suspect and arrested him days later on kidnapping and false imprisonment charges. He was booked and later posted bail.

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Photo of UCLA campus of students walking on the grounds

A student walks on the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) campus, Sept. 18, 2009. (Reuters/Lucy Nicholson )

During the investigation, police said detectives uncovered evidence linking Schecter to a previously unreported sexual assault involving an adult woman with no known affiliation to UCLA.

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The assault occurred Oct. 12, 2025, in the area of Venice Boulevard and Clarington Avenue in Los Angeles, according to police, who said they later confirmed the attack and developed probable cause for the additional charges.

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Investigators say they believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to contact the UCLA Police Department.

Authorities said Schecter is not believed to be affiliated with the university.

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The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

It was not immediately clear if Schecter has an attorney representing him.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
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