Alleged predator accused of kidnapping UCLA students, sexual assault – police fear more victims

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A 24-year-old man accused of trapping UCLA students in his car is now facing rape and other violent charges and police warn there may be more victims.

UCLA Police announced the arrest of Alexander Schecter, a Santa Monica resident who detectives say is linked to multiple crimes, including sexual assault, kidnapping and extortion.

Schecter was taken into custody March 20 at his Santa Monica residence and booked into the Los Angeles County jail system.

He faces felony counts, including rape by force, forcible oral copulation, robbery, extortion and battery.

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Bail was set at $600,000, but records show he has since been released.

The arrest stems from an early-morning incident near campus earlier this month.

According to investigators, on March 8 around 3 a.m., two female UCLA students were being dropped off when the suspect allegedly prevented them from exiting the vehicle and threatened violence.

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Fearing for their safety, the victims remained inside as the suspect drove them roughly half a mile before stopping in the Gayley Avenue area.

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Detectives identified Schecter as the suspect and arrested him days later on kidnapping and false imprisonment charges. He was booked and later posted bail.

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During the investigation, police said detectives uncovered evidence linking Schecter to a previously unreported sexual assault involving an adult woman with no known affiliation to UCLA.

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The assault occurred Oct. 12, 2025, in the area of Venice Boulevard and Clarington Avenue in Los Angeles, according to police, who said they later confirmed the attack and developed probable cause for the additional charges.

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Investigators say they believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to contact the UCLA Police Department.

Authorities said Schecter is not believed to be affiliated with the university.

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The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for filing consideration.

It was not immediately clear if Schecter has an attorney representing him.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.