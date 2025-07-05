Expand / Collapse search
Three deceased campers identified as death toll rises after devastating Texas flood

'This is a time when we, as a state, need God more than ever,' Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf , Alexandra Koch Fox News
Texas official gives update on flood recovery and search for missing campers Video

Texas official gives update on flood recovery and search for missing campers

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick joins ‘Fox News Live’ to provide an update on the deadly Texas floods, which have killed at least 27 people and left dozens, including children, still missing.

Three young girls were found dead after a devastating flood swept through Camp Mystic, an all-girls private Christian camp in Hunt, Texas

Anne Hunt confirmed to Fox News Digital that her daughter, Janie, was one of the campers killed in the flood. Additionally, A Voice for the Voiceless, a nonprofit that advocates for "the missing, voiceless and crime victims," identified Renee Smajstrla as the other deceased camper.

A third camper has been confirmed to be deceased, however her family has asked that her name not be released.

Janie Hunt in a Camp Mystic shirt

Janie Hunt was killed when a flood ripped through Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas on July 4, 2025. (Anne Hunt)

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said on Friday night that between 23 and 25 campers were missing. There were 750 attendees at the camp when the flood hit.

On Saturday, Kerr County announced the flood killed 27 people, 18 of whom were adults and 9 were children. 

First responders search for individuals after devastating Texas flood

First responders scan the banks of the Guadalupe River for individuals swept away by flooding in Ingram, Texas, Friday, July 4, 2025. (Michel Fortier/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Families have lined up at reunification centers hoping to see their loved ones. According to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office, Ingram Elementary School in Ingram, Texas, and The Arcadia Live Theater in Kerrville, Texas, are being used as reunification centers. 

Families wait to see loved ones at reunification center

Families line up at a reunification center after flash flooding it the area, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Ingram, Texas.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Camp Mystic, which had approximately 750 attendees, reportedly told parents that if they had not been contacted directly it meant that their child was accounted for.

Ellen Toranzo told Fox News Digital that her daughter, Greta Toranzo, is one of the campers who went missing during the flood. Carrie Hanna also confirmed to Fox News Digital that her daughter, Hadley, is unaccounted for.

Split of Hadley Hanna and Greta Toranzo

Split of Hadley Hanna and Greta Toranzo, who remain missing after floods in Kerr County, Texas. (Photos courtesy of Carrie Hanna and Ellen Toranzo)

Elinor Lester, 13, told the Associated Press she was evacuated with her cabinmates by helicopter after wading through floodwaters. Lester also said that the "camp was completely destroyed" in the disastrous flood. The outlet noted that Lester was housed on higher ground at the camp, known as Senior Hill. Younger campers, who can begin attending at age 8, are housed along the riverbanks and were the first to flood, according to the Associated Press. 

The National Guard was deployed in Texas to respond after heavy rain on Friday morning caused the Guadalupe River to rise nearly 30 feet in 45 minutes. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem later said that members of the U.S. Coast Guard were deployed to assist in evacuations.

Helicopters and military vehicles were used for evacuations. As of Friday night, 237 people had been evacuated, including 167 by helicopter.

Drone view of flooding in Texas

A drone view shows flooded houses, following torrential rains that unleashed flash floods along the Guadalupe River in San Angelo, Texas, U.S., June 4, 2025, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. (Patrick Keely via Reuters)

Texas deployed more than 1,000 state responders and over 800 vehicles and equipment assets, according to Gov. Greg Abbott's office. The governor also declared an emergency for 15 counties, and his office said that more could be added to the list.

"This is a time when we, as a state, need God more than ever," Abbott said in a statement. "The one thing I hear the most are the prayers that are being sent for those who are in harm’s way."

Two people embrace at Texas reunification center after devastating flood

Families are reunited at a reunification center after flash flooding hit the area, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday that the floods were "shocking" and "a terrible thing." He also said the state would receive federal aid and that his administration was working with Abbott. 

"Our nation's heart breaks for the victims in Texas and their families. Just an incomprehensible tragedy," Vice President JD Vance wrote on X. "I hope everyone affected knows they're in the prayers of my family, and of millions of Americans."

The vice president, a devout Catholic, also included the Eternal Rest Prayer in his post.

The Kerr County Sheriff's Office is encouraging those with missing loved ones to call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 for information.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.

