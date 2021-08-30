Death of Massachusetts woman while on sweltering hike with Phoenix cop ruled accidental

The death of a Massachusetts woman, who died last month while hiking on an Arizona mountain in sweltering temperatures with a man she recently met, has been ruled accidental, authorities said.

Angela Tramonte, 31, died of "environmental heat exposure" in a manner that was stated as accidental, according to a brief report by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office (MCEO).

Tramonte’s body was found off the Echo Canyon Trail near Camelback Mountain in Phoenix on July 30. She had flown from Boston to Phoenix to meet with a man for the first time, her family and friends said, after the two had communicated online for a few months.

The man was later identified as off-duty Phoenix police officer Dario Dizdar.

Dizdar told police that the pair had gone on a hike and split up when Tramonte began feeling ill in the hot weather, KPNX-TV reported at the time. Tramonte told Dizdar to take photos on top of a mountain while she walked back to the car, the off-duty cop told police.

But when Dizdar returned to the car in the parking lot, Tramonte was nowhere to be found.

Search crews later found her body next to a home near the mountain trail.

Family and friends thought Tramonte’s death was suspicious because neither she nor Dizdar reportedly brought water with them on the hike.

Police said no "traumatic injuries" were seen on Tramonte and they did not suspect foul play.

The MCEO has yet to release its full report.

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report.