Police officer who took date on hike before she was found dead was previously disciplined for lying to police

The Arizona officer who took a date on a hike in the desert before she was found dead had previously been disciplined for lying to the police in 2009.

Phoenix Police Officer Dario Dizdar has been with the force since 2007, and was disciplined in 2009 for lying to Arizona police about his name and age during a criminal investigation, according to internal affairs documents reviewed by The Daily Beast.

Dizdar was at the Sangria Lounge in Glendale in September of 2009, when an officer questioned him about a friend who had allegedly been assaulted outside of the bar. Dizdar identified himself as an officer, but gave a fake name and date of birth, and provided the officer with the wrong number for the victim, according to the file.

He later told his supervisor of the matter, apologized and cooperated with the Glendale police investigating the assault.

He was disciplined and placed on the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office "Brady list," which tracks officers with integrity concerns due to past misconduct, according to the Daily Beast.

The information comes after the body of Angela Tramonte, 31, was found off the Echo Canyon Trail in Phoenix on Friday. Tramonte had flown from Boston to Phoenix to meet with Dizdar for the first time, her family and friends said, after the two had met online.

The pair had gone on a hike and reportedly split up when Tramonte began feeling ill in the hot weather, the off-duty officer told Phoenix Police. Tramonte told Dizdar to take photos on top of a mountain while she walked back to the car, Dizdar told police.

She never returned to the car, however, and Dizdar called the authorities.

Search crews later found her body, and a spokeswoman for the Phoenix Police Department said no "traumatic injuries" were seen on Tramonte.

Tramonte's friends are now asking questions about her death and are demanding an investigation.

"We want answers, we want justice and we want an investigation to go further and we want to see what this guy was really all about," Stacey Gerardi told CBS Boston.

"As a first responder you're supposed to help people," she said. "Why would you not walk her back down? Why would you continue to walk back up."

Phoenix police did not immediately return Fox News's request for comment, and have said they don't suspect any foul play.