Deadly wake-up call: Alleged frat hazing electrocution highlights student dangers in off-campus homes

A New Jersey college student’s reported electrocution stemming from what authorities believe to be tied to an alleged hazing incident has raised new questions regarding safety concerns within off-campus housing at universities around the country.

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old Rutgers University student was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being electrically shocked inside an off-campus Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity house during an alleged hazing incident, according to NJ.com. A second student was also reportedly injured by an electrical current after attempting to pull the victim away from the wire, a parent of a fraternity member told the outlet.

In response to the allegations, Alpha Sigma Phi’s national organization made the decision to permanently ban the university’s chapter from campus, effectively shuttering the College Avenue house’s doors.

"Based on our information, we determined that the chapter violated multiple parts of the Fraternity's Health and Safety guidelines that evening," Gordy Heminger, president and CEO of Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity, Inc., said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Had the chapter not been hazing the new members that evening, we do not believe any injuries would have occurred. As a result of the investigation, the chapter is now closed."

Following an institutional review, Rutgers has also placed the fraternity under a cease-and-desist order and organizational disciplinary probation.

While investigators are still working to piece together the events that led to one student being hospitalized, questions surrounding the safety of off-campus Greek life housing – and the risks of potential hazing – have started to emerge.

"There is a feeling and an expectation from parents that the university has greater control over these off-campus, privately owned housing options," David Stollman, president of Campuspeak, told Fox News Digital. "I think a constant expectation that parents have is that there’s greater control than the university may actually have."

Currently, regulations involving a university’s liability for incidents that occur in off-campus student housing are left up to each individual organization, with some schools weighing the benefits – and risks – of providing oversight for the homes.

"Campus attorneys have different opinions," Stollman said. "Some believe and direct their university to say it’s better that we know and we do all that we can to add a layer of protection. Others say if we add that layer of protection, the university is then responsible."

Within days of the alleged hazing incident, Alpha Sigma Phi’s chapter house in New Brunswick was declared uninhabitable after it was revealed that the property had a history of failed inspections and a $10,000 fine issued earlier this year, according to records obtained by Fox News Digital.

Inspection records dating back to 2014 show a string of code violations, with officials documenting numerous hazards – including structural neglect and fire safety issues – beginning in 2020.

In 2023, inspectors discovered missing carbon monoxide alarms, broken door hardware, damaged flooring and exterior garbage buildup. One year later, many of the violations were still present when officials returned to the home, resulting in a $10,000 fine.

Another inspection in May 2025 uncovered 50 reported problems, including open wiring, structural damage, blocked fire escapes and pest infestations, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Less than one month before the student was critically injured, the Department of Community Affairs confiscated the property’s certificate of inspection. Days later, a re-inspection report indicated the house had at least 19 remaining violations, including several life-safety issues involving broken carbon monoxide detectors and blocked exits.

The home is owned by the Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity and managed by the organization’s national housing arm, CLVEN, according to property records.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Heminger insisted that any maintenance issues submitted to CLVEN were resolved in a timely manner, and "over 200 minutes of virtual housing meetings with undergraduates this academic year were reviewed, and there was never any mention of electrical/life safety issues in the house by any of the undergraduates."

"Sadly, the undergraduates and – or – their guests committed a lot of documented damage to the chapter house," Heminger said.

Additionally, Rutgers "has no involvement" in the oversight of the property, a university spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

According to Stollman, many off-campus Greek life homes are either managed by the local or national chapter, or rented from a third-party landlord – with many organizations preferring local alumni to universities when it comes to safety evaluations.

"There’s risk to the university if they go through and certify those houses," Stollman told Fox News Digital. "Because if they certify something is safe and it’s not, then I as a parent would look to them and say, ‘Wait a minute, you told me this was safe.’"

However, Stollman insists that universities with such housing situations should provide increased transparency to parents regarding their involvement in ensuring the safety of students.

"It would be great if a parent can help their student shop for where they want to live off-campus by some of that transparency," Stollman said. "[With] the university bringing in what violations the city has put forth, even if the university isn’t certifying that these violations are accurate or inaccurate."

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office is currently investigating to determine if criminal charges can be brought against any of the students found to be involved in the incident, according to Rutgers.

The victim is currently recovering from his injuries and is still receiving treatment, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

As Greek life remains a solidified tradition throughout the country’s higher education system, Stollman implores families to do their research regarding their student’s off-campus housing options while prioritizing safety and transparency.

"Off-campus rental properties for students is a big business," Stollman said.

"There are a lot of companies who have invested greatly in those big college towns, especially. [Families should] look at what these companies are putting forward in their leases, and what they’re putting forward in their protections of students. So it’s a tough situation, it’s really [about] what you can find out and how you can make decisions as early as possible."