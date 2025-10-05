South Carolina State University on lockdown after reported dorm shooting on campus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A reported shooting at South Carolina State University dormitory prompted a campus-wide lockdown on Saturday night, the school said.

The university wrote in a notice on its website that the campus entered a lockdown after "shots fired at Hugine Suites," a student residence hall on the Orangeburg, S.C., campus.

No information about any injuries or a suspect was immediately provided.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was asked to investigate, the university said. Fox News Digital reached out to SLED for any updates but did not immediately hear back.

All homecoming events scheduled for Sunday have been canceled following the reported shooting, the university said.

Those who are not current students were asked to refrain from trying to enter the campus.

Residents of Hugine Suites were asked to "stay put," while residents who were not at the complex during the time of the shooting were asked to report to Smith–Hammond–Middleton Memorial Center.

Students at other residence halls were asked to return to their rooms. Off-campus residents were asked to leave the campus.

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., said in a post on X that his office was keeping an eye on the situation on campus.

"My office is closely monitoring the situation at South Carolina State University," Scott wrote. "Praying for everyone’s safety on campus."

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., also responded to the reported shooting in a post on X.

"Praying for everyone at South Carolina State University tonight," Mace wrote. "Please stay safe and follow law enforcement instructions as they respond to reports of a shooting on campus. Our hearts are with the students, faculty, and families affected."