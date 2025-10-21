Fraternity suspended after possible hazing leaves university student in critical condition: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey fraternity has been suspended following possible hazing after a student was found unresponsive at an off-campus home last week, according to reports.

Police responded to a 911 call at an Alpha Sigma Phi chapter’s house at Rutgers University in New Brunswick on Wednesday, according to ABC6.

When authorities arrived, they reportedly found a 19-year-old student unresponsive and transported him to a hospital in critical condition.

RUTGERS CHANCELLOR LAUNCHES SAFETY REVIEW, ‘ACADEMIC FREEDOM’ TASK FORCE AMID ‘DR ANTIFA’ UPROAR

"Rutgers-New Brunswick remains deeply concerned about the serious incident involving one of our students," the university said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "University leadership is in close contact with the student’s family, offering support during this difficult time. We hope for his full recovery."

While the cause of the incident remains under investigation, sources told ABC6 the student came in contact with electricity while at the house.

A parent of another student living inside the house said the incident occurred while a group of students were listening to music when the victim came in contact with a live wire, according to NJ.com.

ROUTINE SCHOOL DAY TURNS TRAGIC AS STAFFER DIES AFTER STUDENT ALLEGEDLY BOOTS HER IN CHEST: DA

Inspection records previously revealed the fraternity house has been the subject of numerous safety violations dating back to 2014, NJ.com reported.

A July 2025 inspection reportedly identified multiple electrical hazards throughout the property – which is owned by the Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity and managed by the fraternity’s national housing branch, CLVEN – and other "life safety" issues.

On Wednesday, the university issued a cease-and-desist order effectively pausing all activities for the fraternity, according to Rutgers’ website. The chapter has also been placed on social probation until Nov. 3, 2025, and organizational disciplinary probation until May 18, 2026.

FRATERNITY HAZING DEATHS HAPPEN TO 'GOOD KIDS FROM GOOD FAMILIES,' VICTIM'S FATHER WARNS AMID RUSH SEASON

Alpha Sigma Phi’s national organization has also placed the chapter on an interim suspension, the fraternity’s CEO Gordy Heminger said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Hazing has no part in the Alpha Sigma Phi experience," Heminger said. "It is not condoned nor is it tolerated."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, which is leading the investigation, declined Fox News Digital’s request for additional information. Officials have not released the identity of the student.