Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

College

Fraternity suspended after possible hazing leaves university student in critical condition: report

Alpha Sigma Phi chapter suspended following possible hazing at off-campus property

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
close
Fraternity hazing deaths happen to 'good kids from good families,' victim's father warns amid rush season Video

Fraternity hazing deaths happen to 'good kids from good families,' victim's father warns amid rush season

A man whose son died during a 2017 fraternity hazing ritual at Penn State University warned students and parents of the ills of the practice in an interview with Fox News Digital, saying anyone could become a victim. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A New Jersey fraternity has been suspended following possible hazing after a student was found unresponsive at an off-campus home last week, according to reports.

Police responded to a 911 call at an Alpha Sigma Phi chapter’s house at Rutgers University in New Brunswick on Wednesday, according to ABC6. 

When authorities arrived, they reportedly found a 19-year-old student unresponsive and transported him to a hospital in critical condition. 

RUTGERS CHANCELLOR LAUNCHES SAFETY REVIEW, ‘ACADEMIC FREEDOM’ TASK FORCE AMID ‘DR ANTIFA’ UPROAR

An aerial photo of Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey

A 19-year-old student is in critical condition after being found unresponsive at an Alpha Sigma Phi chapter’s off-campus house at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.  (iStock)

"Rutgers-New Brunswick remains deeply concerned about the serious incident involving one of our students," the university said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "University leadership is in close contact with the student’s family, offering support during this difficult time. We hope for his full recovery."

While the cause of the incident remains under investigation, sources told ABC6 the student came in contact with electricity while at the house. 

A parent of another student living inside the house said the incident occurred while a group of students were listening to music when the victim came in contact with a live wire, according to NJ.com. 

ROUTINE SCHOOL DAY TURNS TRAGIC AS STAFFER DIES AFTER STUDENT ALLEGEDLY BOOTS HER IN CHEST: DA

Alpha Sigma Phi’s greek letters written on a wall

Alpha Sigma Phi’s Rutgers University chapter has been suspended as authorities work to determine the cause of the student’s injuries, according to officials. (iStock)

Inspection records previously revealed the fraternity house has been the subject of numerous safety violations dating back to 2014, NJ.com reported. 

A July 2025 inspection reportedly identified multiple electrical hazards throughout the property – which is owned by the Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity and managed by the fraternity’s national housing branch, CLVEN – and other "life safety" issues. 

On Wednesday, the university issued a cease-and-desist order effectively pausing all activities for the fraternity, according to Rutgers’ website. The chapter has also been placed on social probation until Nov. 3, 2025, and organizational disciplinary probation until May 18, 2026. 

FRATERNITY HAZING DEATHS HAPPEN TO 'GOOD KIDS FROM GOOD FAMILIES,' VICTIM'S FATHER WARNS AMID RUSH SEASON

Rutgers University flags fly alongside the American flag

The student was reportedly injured after coming in contact with electricity at the off-campus home, according to ABC6.   (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Alpha Sigma Phi’s national organization has also placed the chapter on an interim suspension, the fraternity’s CEO Gordy Heminger said in a statement to Fox News Digital. 

"Hazing has no part in the Alpha Sigma Phi experience," Heminger said. "It is not condoned nor is it tolerated."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, which is leading the investigation, declined Fox News Digital’s request for additional information. Officials have not released the identity of the student. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue