Arizona

California State freshman drowns during fraternity trip to Arizona lake

Simon Daniel, 18, was swept away by strong currents at Lake Havasu after heavy rainfall created hazardous conditions

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Published
A California State freshman died in an accidental drowning while vacationing with fellow fraternity members in Arizona over the weekend, according to the Sigma Pi Fraternity at Cal State Fullerton. 

Simon Daniel, 18, was visiting Lake Havasu River with his fraternity on Saturday when he decided to go for a swim with friends. 

The college freshman entered the water with three fraternity brothers and two sorority members when "unbeknownst to them, recent heavy rains in the Havasu Valley region had significantly increased water flow, creating hazardous conditions including strong currents, crosswinds and swells," the fraternity said in a statement on Facebook. 

Boats on Lake Havasu, Arizona

Boaters enjoy Lake Havasu, Arizona, on June 30, 2021. (iStock)

Sigma Pi Fraternity’s national chapter and Cal State Fullerton did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Several members of the fraternity jumped in to save the six students, according to Sigma Pi’s Cal State Fullerton chapter. "Tragically, Simon was swept away by a sudden wave that separated him from one of the rescuers," the fraternity said. "He disappeared beneath the water." 

California State University's Fullerton campus

The entrance to California State University's Fullerton campus on Feb. 22, 2022. (iStock)

The students called 911, with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, along with additional agencies, deploying divers, remotely operated vehicles and sonar to search for Daniel. 

Daniel "went under the water on Saturday and did not resurface," sheriff's deputies said, according to FOX 11. 

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for additional information.  

Lake Havasu and the Colorado River

Lake Havasu and the Colorado River near Lake Havasu City, Arizona. (iStock)

Daniel’s body was recovered Sunday morning following an extensive search by authorities

Daniel was studying computer science and is survived by his mother, according to the fraternity. Members of Daniel's family did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

London Bridge over Lake Havasu

London Bridge over Lake Havasu in Havasu City, Arizona. (iStock)

"[Simon] was known for his love of music, boundless energy and kind spirit," Sigma Pi’s Cal State Fullerton chapter said in a statement. "He was the heart of the fraternity – genuine, joyful and someone who brightened every room with his brilliant smile." 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.