DC woman yells ‘shoot me’ at armed attacker, fends him off

A Washington, D.C., woman confronted an armed attacker who aimed a gun at her, refusing to hand over her property until the man gave up and walked away.

Iris Bond Gill says shouting at the man was her gut instinct, according to Fox 5. Surveillance footage shows her initially react with fear when the attacker points a gun at her, dropping her bags and briefly putting her hands up.

"What the f***k? No," she says, causing the man to back up.

"Shoot me," she adds tauntingly as he continues to back away into a nearby intersection.

The man then walks forward again and gestures for her to give him a bag, but she does not comply. He then gives up and runs away.

"You know, it’s really complicated to think about now. I don’t exactly remember, but I know – I knew I was in danger. And so I just threw off my bag and just prepared to be confrontational," Bond Gill told Fox 5.

"I’ve seen the video and to be honest, I saw a young man in front of me. And I saw in him, I think what I’ve seen a lot of young people I’ve worked with over the years. And in some way, I think I went into almost a chastising mode with him as well," she added. Bond Gill has a long career in education.

Police typically recommend complying with muggers, urging residents to hand over their valuables to prevent escalation.