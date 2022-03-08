DC truckers say convoy will continue to loop Beltway, won't leave until politicians ‘hear our stories’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Representatives of the trucker convoy that traveled to Washington, D.C., over the weekend from across the country say they’re not leaving and will continue to loop the Beltway until lawmakers "hear our stories."

Members of the People’s Convoy met with Republican U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz, Texas, and Ron Johnson, Wisc., in the capital on Tuesday to give voice to their protest against COVID-19 mandates and other issues surrounding the pandemic.

When asked about the group’s next steps, Brian Brase, the convoy’s co-organizer, told reporters that "we’re not going anywhere."

"We’re going to keep looping the beltway until we’re heard," Brase said.

Brase and other representatives said they take issue with vaccine and mask mandates, and state and federal response to the pandemic, and demanded that lawmakers and health officials investigate the origins of the COVID-19 virus.

Brase emphasized that the convoy wasn’t against vaccines.

"We’re not anti-vaxxers," Brase said. "We’re just pro-choice."

Vehicles with the People’s Convoy traveled from across the U.S. and have driven loops around the Capital Beltway since Sunday before returning to the convoy's staging area in Hagerstown, Maryland. The group has driven slowly to impact traffic and make their point to lawmakers.

Brase was previously heard telling members of his group over the weekend that they would avoid driving into D.C. proper on Monday and Tuesday, and instead stick to the surrounding Beltway.

The convoy follows similar demonstrations by truckers in Canada who protested vaccine requirements to cross the Canadian border.

Authorities in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have said they will monitor the demonstration activities. Travelers were advised to consider alternate modes of transportation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.