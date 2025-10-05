Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC

DC police arrest suspect for alleged explosive outside annual Red Mass

Police found suspicious items including vials of liquid and possible fireworks in suspect's tent

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
DC police arrest suspect for alleged explosive outside annual Red Mass

DC police arrest suspect for alleged explosive outside annual Red Mass

A 41-year-old New Jersey man was arrested outside Saint Matthew’s Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Sunday for allegedly possessing an explosive, authorities said.

A 41-year-old New Jersey man was arrested outside Saint Matthew’s Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Sunday for allegedly possessing a Molotov cocktail, authorities said.

Louis Geri, of Vineland, had set up a tent on the steps of the Cathedral, which was due to hold its annual Red Mass, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said in a news release. 

Red Mass is a Catholic Mass that celebrates the start of the judicial year and offers prayers for wisdom, counsel, and fortitude for judges, lawyers and public officials.

Officers assigned to a detail for the Red Mass spotted Geri and his tent shortly before 6 a.m. and determined he had been previously barred from the Cathedral premises, police said. Geri refused to leave the premises, according to authorities, and was arrested without incident.

investigators looking at green tent on steps of Cathedral

Police said Louis Geri, 41, had set up a tent on the steps outside Saint Matthew’s Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Sunday. (Fox News)

Officers spotted multiple suspicious items during the arrest, including vials of liquid and possible fireworks inside the suspect’s tent, MPD said.

investigators looking at suspect's belongs on steps of Cathedral

Geri was previously barred from the premises and arrested without incident, police said. During the arrest, officers spotted multiple suspicious items in his belongings. (Fox News)

Members of MPD’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal team and the Arson Task Force also arrived to examine the suspect’s belongings that he left behind on the Cathedral steps.

Police said the scene was secured and there was no threat to the public.

investigator looking through suspect's belongs near green tent on steps of Cathedral

Police said vials of liquid and possible fireworks were found inside the suspect's tent. (Fox News)

Geri faces charges of unlawful entry, threats to kidnap or injure a person and possession of a Molotov cocktail. 
