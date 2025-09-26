Texas church arson suspect accused of hand-delivering written threats to Charlie Kirk vigil

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman arrested for allegedly setting a fire outside a church in El Paso, Texas, is accused of hand-delivering hateful messages to the facility ahead of a Charlie Kirk vigil there, a report said.

Marynka Marquez, 35, of Denton, was charged with arson in the wake of the incident at Beth El Bible Church last Wednesday, according to the El Paso Police Department.

"When police arrived, the investigation revealed that a woman had gone to the church, placed a large bag against the outside wall of the church, set it on fire, and then fled the scene," police said. "Fortunately, the pastor was leaving the church when he spotted the fire and quickly put it out."

An arrest affidavit cited by KFOX14 said the suspect also left a bag inside the church, where a vigil was going to be held for Kirk the following day. Inside that bag, a paper plate was found with the writing, "C Kirk is eating p--- and s--- in h---," and, "Soon you'll help him eat and drink it all," the station added, citing the affidavit.

Another plate inside the bag said, "C is a 4 coward, C is a 4 Conservative, C is 4 Control," according to KFOX14.

Investigators reportedly were able to track down Marquez after tracing a business card left inside the bag.

"The investigation revealed the bag contained a paper plate with hateful language inscribed," the El Paso Police Department said.

Marquez was arrested on Sept. 18 and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $50,000 bond.

On the day of the incident, Marquez told volunteers at the church that she wanted to drop off a package for the Kirk vigil, KFOX14 reported, citing the affidavit. One of the volunteers then walked her to the front stage where a bag was left, it added.

The affidavit also reportedly said a volunteer who discovered the contents of the bag told police it was a direct threat to the church to intimidate the vigil for the late conservative activist.

"Beth El Bible Church is disheartened that we face these circumstances," the church told the station following Marquez’s arrest. "We believe in letting the local authorities do what they are called to do. As a church, we choose to forgive. We give thanks to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, for his protection of our facilities and our lives."