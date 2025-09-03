Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Crime

Suspect targeted suburban DC fire station with ‘makeshift Molotov cocktails,’ police say

Police say suspect's devices targeting Capitol Heights, Maryland station were becoming more dangerous

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
A man has been arrested after police said he placed incendiary devices near a local fire station in the suburbs of Washington, D.C.

Slater Chaia of District Heights, Maryland, has been charged with possession of a destructive device and possession of incendiary material with intent to create a destructive device, both felonies, stemming from incidents of littering Capitol Heights Fire Station 805 with what a criminal complaint called "makeshift Molotov cocktails." He also faces a reckless endangerment charge. 

Surveillance video shows him walking up to the fire station's property with two plastic bottles, and putting both on the ground next to a flagpole. He then moves one of the bottles to the pavement a few feet away from the mailbox, according to the video. He then allegedly retreats back to the flagpole, grabs the second bottle and walks to the mailbox and places it inside. 

slater chaia places makeshift molotov cocktail in mailbox

Slater Chaia is accused of placing a makeshift incendiary device in the mailbox at Capitol Heights Fire Station 805 on Aug. 13, 2025. (Prince George's Police Department)

ATF AGENTS IN DC DISRUPT POTENTIAL SCHOOL SHOOTING THREAT FOLLOWING INVESTIGATION

He was caught on surveillance footage on Aug. 13 at around 8 a.m., but according to WUSA9, there were two more instances of Chaia placing devices near the station, one on June 1, and another on July 15. Neither of those were caught on video. 

Police posted photos of the distinctive Tom and Jerry cartoon-themed Members Only jacket Chaia was wearing in the footage. 

The bottles reportedly contained an incendiary liquid and a wick. 

Slater Chaia members only jacket walks away from fire station

Slater Chaia, accused of placing an incendiary device in the Capitol Heights Fire Station 805 mailbox on Aug. 13, 2025, walks away from the scene.  (Prince George's Police Department)

TRUMP'S DC CRIME CRACKDOWN BUSTS ANOTHER ALLEGED TREN DE ARAGUA GANG MEMBER: 'MAKE DC SAFE AGAIN'

According to NBC 4 Washington, police believe that the fire station was specifically targeted, but they do not know why. 

"God forbid one of our young people get ahold of one of these devices and become harmed," Prince George’s County Bureau of Homeland Security Deputy Chief James McCreary said.

McCreary said that the first devices were ineffective, but they were becoming more dangerous. 

Police car in Maryland

A Prince George's County police cruiser is seen on Monday, April 15, 2019. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"The initial devices were inert, but, again, they seem to be progressing," McCreary said. "The last device we had at this location could have been something, potentially, that would have harmed someone if it was able to be activated."

Chaia is being held without bond.

The ATF is also looking into the matter. 

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025. Previously, he was a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
