Washington DC
Published

DC police arrest murder suspect in brutal street shooting of man holding 2 kids

DC police arrested Jarrell David Harris after a two-month search

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
D.C. police arrested a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a father while the man was holding his 1-year-old child in one arm and holding the hand of his 5-year-old on the other side months ago. 

Jarrell David Harris, 27, of southeast Washington, D.C., was wanted in connection to the March 4 homicide that happened in the 2300 block of 18th Street, northeast D.C. 

The victim, identified as 42-year-old Sedrick Miller had been walking with his wo children at the time of the shooting, police said. Miller was holding the car seat carrying his one-year-old and was holding handing with his five-year-old when his body was riddled with bullets and left for dead. 

Jarrell David Harris seen in 2018 booking photo on left and 2019 booking photo on right. He was wanted in murder of Sedrick Miller. 

Jarrell David Harris seen in 2018 booking photo on left and 2019 booking photo on right. He was wanted in murder of Sedrick Miller.  (Metro DC Police)

Police brass described the crime as one of "the most disturbing crimes" seen in Ward 5 in recent years. 

The children were not harmed despite having an up-close view of their father’s slaying. 

Harris was quickly identified as a suspect, and after months of searching, the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force obtained a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant and took Harris into custody on Friday. He was brought to Metro Police Department’s Homicide Branch and charged with first-degree murder. 

Fox 5 DC reported that Harris was denied bond during an arraignment hearing on Saturday. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 20. 

